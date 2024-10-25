Amelie Jat Takes a Thrilling Ride into a Fresh Era with New Pop Single “rollercoaster”

London-based pop artist Amelie Jat ushers in a fresh new era with her latest single, “rollercoaster,” available for streaming on all major platforms now. Expanding on the triumph of her 2023 album for the plot, Jat reemerges to exhibit her evolving artistry and boundless creativity. Known for her introspective songwriting style, she momentarily veers from the punk essence of her previous release, ascending to new peaks as she explores a more pop-oriented path, characterized by shimmering beats and glossy moments. In this fresh chapter for Jat, she embraces the lessons learned from the past, using these insights not just as creative fuel for her latest tracks, but also as a way to fully embrace every moment that has shaped her journey to the present. Every journey, much like a thrill ride, is filled with exhilarating highs and stomach-churning lows. In “rollercoaster,” Jat delves into both narratives, portraying not only the dynamics of a toxic relationship but also embracing the inevitability of riding it once more. She acknowledges that despite the inherent risks, it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.

Renowned producer James McMillan, a five-time Grammy nominee, plays a pivotal role in bringing the track to life. As the duo collaborates on their latest single, it has swiftly become a cherished favorite for both Jat and McMillan. Their creation exudes a dynamic, anthemic quality reminiscent of major pop players like Maisie Peters and Taylor Swift. With a glittering chorus that mirrors the exciting peak of a thrilling ride, the track seamlessly transitions into a post-chorus production breakdown, skillfully encapsulating the tumultuous lows of the relationship. These fluctuations are portrayed as inevitable loops on the track, symbolizing the repetitive nature of the emotional journey.

While life may resemble the exhilarating twists and turns of a rollercoaster, Jat is embracing the lesson of resilience, finding the strength to rise each time life’s challenges throw her off course.

More about Amelie Jat:

Amelie Jat transforms her most honest emotions and experiences to create her own original sound of genre-blurring, diary-like pop tracks. Born and raised in Hong Kong, she discovered her love of the drum kit at the age of 3 and swiftly shifted her passions onto playing orchestral percussion, such as the four-mallet vibraphone.

Starting with a sound of bedroom pop production, she has now crossed over into the pop punk universe with influences like Maggie Lindemann, Avril Lavigne, and LØLØ. A multi-instrumentalist who began songwriting on her childhood bedroom floor at the age of 11, she is now a verified artist and hopes that her music will reach people and connect with them.

Stepping out of her comfort zone and taking on a new direction, Amelie released 3 pop-punk singles in 2022, all co-written & co-produced with Grammy-nominated producer James McMillan. Since the release of “I’M OUT”, “Therapy” & “Electric Butterflies” (which has surpassed 129k YouTube views), she has gained 85k TikTok followers, with her most viewed post being close to two thirds of a million views, and the newest 2 singles are currently on over 350 Spotify playlists worldwide. Her mixtape “CINEMATIC!” is an extension of her most chaotic, shaping, and memorable moments as she moves through life and comes into her own, and is every main character’s soundtrack.

