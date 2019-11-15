Ambient Electronic Producer Koresma Shares ‘New Frontier’ single

Florida-born, Los Angeles-based Electronic producer Ryan Lindberg aka Koresma has shared his track ‘New Frontier’ via his own imprint Koresma. The track is lifted from his upcoming EP North, part of a four-part series that follows on from previous EP’s East and West and boasts mixing credits by Shawn Hatfield of Audible Oddities (Amon Tobin, Tokimonsta, Eskmo, Papadosio). Koresma has seen previous support from The 405, Indieshuffle, Acid Stag, Stereofox, Surviving The Golden Age and Obscure Sound, as well as tastemaker Youtube channels such as Mr Suicide Sheep, Fluidified, Sir Chillicious, nourish, Ambient, and Aruarian Music.

Influenced by a wide spectrum of artists from the guitarist skills of Jimi Hendrix and John Mayer, to Flying Lotus, Aphex Twin, Four Tet, STS9, Tycho, and Bonobo, Koresma creates a blend of chilled electro-acoustic music centred around a strong drum groove. While comparable to counterparts such as Caribou, Aphex Twin, Four Tet and Tycho, Koresma’s sound is a unique sonic reflection of space and atmosphere, enveloping the listener in sonic warmth.

‘New Frontier’ is a soft house tune that uses lush E-piano chords, atmospheric violins, and a shuffling house beat to propel the listener into a sonic adventure. The track is centred around the idea of new paths and roads that have not yet been travelled, and invites the listener in, encouraging freedom and exploration. The light, upbeat tone of the track encourages the sense of adventure, setting the stage for positivity to follow. The North EP is the third in a series of four EPs, all themed around the directions of a compass.

Lindberg gives insight into the track: “The goal of this tune is to inspire hope and sense of adventure through the music. For myself getting out and exploring always leads to freedom and lots of growth. This song is about the new paths and roads that we haven’t travelled, yet are eager to explore”

Listen to ‘New Frontier’ HERE.