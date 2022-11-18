Amber Run Announce Fourth Studio Album with New Single ‘Hurt’

British indie-rock trio Amber Run has announced the release of their fourth studio album, ‘How To Be Human’ out February 24th via label TRIPEL. “How To Be Human” pre-order

Ahead of this long awaited announcement, the group has released ‘The Hurt (Act III)’ – the final part of a trilogy of EPs that doubles as an expansive collection of songs that helped form the band’s upcoming album. Listen to their ‘The Hurt (Act III)’ EP

The official video for “Hurt” will be premiering on their YouTube channel at 2pm ET today. Watch the official video for ‘Hurt’ now

The album title, ‘How To Be Human’, might sound like a grand sentiment but, when you boil it down, it’s the purest conundrum of them all. With deeply interpersonal music that touches upon human concerns that unite us all, the album title is a nod to the wish of a human guide book that could tell us how to be happy, how to be content, and how to find peace within the world and, crucially, within yourself.

“You know those annoying emails you get that are like, ‘How to become a millionaire in one month’. ‘How to get abs in six seconds,” he chuckles. “I was like, I wish someone would just tell me how to get by and live on the centre line and how to just continue.” – were the concerns at the forefront of frontman Joe Keogh’s mind as Amber Run began to piece together their latest album.

‘How To Be Human’ Tracklist (pre-sale)

Flowers (Interlude I) Hurt Honeylight Funeral I Hope It’s Not Like This Forever Ride Lovers (Interlude II) How To be Human I Miss You The Beautiful Victorious Always Blue The Start The Last Dance

The band will also be releasing the physical version of their ‘How To Be Human’ album around their newly announced 6-date UK tour dates on April 14th culminating in London’s famous KOKO Venue in Camden. Presale tickets & physical album pre-orders can be purchased immediately via amber-run.com.

In order to best represent this journey, and to let the band document their ideas as reactively and immediately as possible, ‘How To Be Human’ comes as a story in multiple acts. Three EPs – ‘The Search (Act I)’, ‘The Start (Act II)’ and ‘The Hurt (Act III)’ – have already been released, while the full LP will collate these offerings and complete them with new material. As well as allowing the trio not to be bound by traditional, lengthy recording and release schedules, it’s meant that each part of the record represents a distinct moment in time – the end result an accurate rollercoaster of emotional multitudes drawn from across this period.

‘The Hurt (Act III)’ Tracklist

Hurt Funeral Cradle

The Hurt (Act III) album artwork high – res here

ABOUT AMBER RUN

Amber Run – consisting of frontman/guitarist Joe Keogh, bassist Tomas Sperring and keyboard player Henry Wyeth – have managed not just to continue but to thrive on their own terms through making music together. They released their debut album ‘5AM’ in 2014 via RCA, where they built lasting relationships with a fanbase who had found relatability in their deeply moving songwriting. On their second & third LP ‘For A Moment, I Was Lost’ and ‘Philophobia’, the band continued building their fanbase organically, inviting open dialogues with songs that often cut to the quick of life’s more difficult moments. Throughout all of this, their early 2014 single ‘I Found,’ has taken on a life of its own; currently sitting at a gargantuan 300 million Spotify plays, it’s been adopted by a new generation of fans on TikTok where more than half a million people have created videos inspired by the track. Offline, the band recently sold out their first Europe and North American tour dates, culminating in their biggest shows to date including London’s Roundhouse before signing to TRIPEL ahead of their forthcoming ‘How To Be Human’ album.

