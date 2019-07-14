Amazon Music is the fastest growing streaming service

Look out Spotify and Apple Music – online retail giant Amazon has the fastest-growing music streaming service, with its Music Unlimited subscriber base growing by 70% year on year.

That’s according to an article published in the Financial Times today (July 11).

Citing “people briefed on its performance,” the FT reports that Amazon had over 32 million total subscribers to its Unlimited and Prime Music services at the end of April.

Spotify’s total monthly active users (MAUs) in Q1 2019 (the three months to end of March) grew 26% YoY to 217m. Spotify ended Q1 with 100m premium subscribers (up 32% year-on-year).

Apple Music passed the milestone of 60 million subscribers last month.

In April Amazon launched a free streaming music tier locked to Alexa-enabled devices like the Echo speaker.

A week later MBW heard industry whispers that said the company is planning to launch a high fidelity music streaming platform.Music Business Worldwide