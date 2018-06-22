AMARU RELEASES NEW DANCE SINGLE “LOW ON THE DOUGH”

Indie singer-songwriter & trained actor AMARU releases his 6th. single to date and the first off of his recently released debut album “Champagne Attitude”. The brand new dance track

“Low On The Dough (Radio Mix)” is all about toxic relationships, materialism, adultery AND empty wallets, turning misfortune into a dance track perfect for the summer and any dance floor for that matter, with a clear underlying message of love, of course!

“Low On The Dough (Radio Mix)” was officially released on 6 June 2018 and entered the Dutch radio airplay charts www.digipluggen.nl at number 24 in week 24.

The original version of “Low On The Dough” appears on the aforementioned album “Champagne Attitude”, released on 25 May 2018 on the AMARU MUSIC label.

“Low On The Dough (Radio Mix)” is digitally available at CD Baby, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon.com & Shazam.

