AMARU DROPS DEBUT ALBUM “CHAMPAGNE ATTITUDE”

AMARU MUSIC proudly presents “CHAMPAGNE ATTITUDE”, the DEBUT ALBUM of singer-songwriter and trained actor AMARU.

While AMARU has been releasing music since 2008, the idea of releasing a full length album arose after the video for his 4th. single “Independence Day” won a Bronze Award at the Global Music Awards in Los Angeles, CA (USA) in December 2016. In addition to that, AMARU had a steady line of acting gigs that kept him quite busy, so making music was almost systematically put on the back burner. And speaking of acting, he will star in his first international feature film of which shooting will commence in June 2018.

After his win at the Global Music Awards in December 2016, AMARU once again joined forces with producer Marcel van Ling from “MoSound Productions” in the city of Zoetermeer (The Netherlands) to work on his debut album. The two started to work together back in 2014 on AMARU’s single “I’m The One You Need”, which was released in January 2015 on CD-maxi single and on digital download. They continued to work together on the singles “The One”, released in November 2015 and “Independence Day”, released in August 2016.

Writing about what one knows is rule of thumb and all the tracks on “CHAMPAGNE ATTITUDE” are of a highly personal nature to AMARU. Everybody’s path in life is different and everybody has a story to tell. The songs on this album are all little chapters of the book of AMARU’s life and while some of those chapters are rather dark and blue, the accompanying music produces a contrast that is both uplifting and inspirational!

AMARU’s “CHAMPAGNE ATTITUDE” contains something for everyone. From Pop to Rock, from Neo-Soul to R&B, from Blues to Dance, from Reggae to World Music, AMARU has tapped into many genres of music in order to reach as many people as possible.

AMARU’s “CHAMPAGNE ATTITUDE” is an eclectic collection of

adult contemporary pop music with a dash of Latin soul.

“CHAMPAGNE ATTITUDE” tells the story of a boy who was forced to grow up very fast, a boy who had to learn how to play the hand of cards he was dealt. It’s the story of a man who slowly but surely has come into his own, inviting YOU to tag along on this ride called LIFE!

Listen to a sample of the title track of AMARU’s debut album at this link:

http://www.amaru.nl/AMARU%20-%20Champagne%20Attitude%20_Single%20Sample_.mp3

“CHAMPAGNE ATTITUDE” was released on AMARU MUSIC on 25 May 2018 and is available on CD and on digital download via CD Baby, iTunes, Amazon and Google Play.

© www.amaru-music.com (2018)