Amanda Ayala “Seventeen” Impacting Now: Radio/Media Download

New York-based rising pop starlet Amanda Ayala’s life was changed forever when she auditioned for NBC’s “The Voice” at only seventeen. She has since gone on to release a handful of charting singles, with her latest track scheduled for release on July 30th 2021.

Aptly titled ‘Seventeen’, the single is an inner reflection and outward expression of days gone by, providing a nostalgic summer anthem for anyone who misses their youth. Lyricism abundant with emotion and an impassioned vocal performance, ‘Seventeen’ is an engrossing pop production that draws parallels to the likes of Taylor Swift. Colourful splashes of retro synths complement the nostalgic theme perfectly. The track was produced by Mark Matter, mixed by Mikaelin ‘Blue’, and mastered by Randy Merrill.

With two singles that have already reached the within the Top 100 iTunes Rock and Hot AC charts, Amanda is well on her way to securing a spot in the limelight as an artist to watch in 2021 and beyond.

“When people listen to this track I truly hope it takes them back to that age, where they can reminisce on the simpler days when life was just carefree and abundant with those butterfly feelings”. – Amanda Ayala

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Amanda Ayala

Song Title: Seventeen

Publishing: Amanda Ayala

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Seventeen

Record Label: Ayala Entertainment