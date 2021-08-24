Alyssa Bonagura “New Wings” Impacting Now: Radio/Media Download

One listen and it becomes crystal clear that Alyssa Bonagura was born to make music. With a voice that touches somewhere deep inside, Alyssa’s soulful sound and powerful lyrics will send you jet-setting into a broad range of human emotions. Growing up on the open roads of America, with her RCA country recording artists parents, Baillie & The Boys, made it impossible for Alyssa not to witness the power and magic of music. At just 3 weeks old, her cradle was the gentle rocking of a tour bus. Her play ground encompassed sound checks at fairs and festivals and back stage dressing rooms at a slew of different venues including the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Award shows, and her “extended family” consisted of managers, promoters, roadies, musicians and other fellow mainstream country artists…

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Alyssa Bonagura

Song Title: New Wings

Publishing:

Publishing Affiliation:

Album Title: New Wings

Record Label: Alyssa Bonagura Music