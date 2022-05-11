Alysia Kraft Allows Herself to Be Transformed On “Little River”
Listeners can stream “Little River” on all major platforms now.
“You don’t have to be what you’ve been ever again. You don’t have to keep living it over again,” she sings. Kraft produces this encouraging sentiment not only lyrically but sonically as well. The track at first is slow-moving and almost nostalgic-sounding until the inevitable crash of the drums hits the chorus, like a powerful call to action. This is shown visually in her music video, which she shot in collaboration with the 53:14 Music Experiment, an initiative which pairs local musicians with filmmakers to create a music video in 53 hours and 14 minutes. “The river changes every minute – it’s never the same river – and this song is about the personal liberation that comes with staying inside the stream of life and experiencing change and reinvention and possibility inside yourself while breaking cycles that keep you stuck in one place.”