Alysia Kraft Allows Herself to Be Transformed On “Little River”

Taking a terrifying experience and turning it into art, Alysia Kraft explores the ever-changing tides of life on “Little River” out April 15. This powerful indie-rock track gives voice to the struggle everyone can relate to: the art of letting go. She explains how the song was inspired by a near-death experience in which she nearly drowned in the river by her parent’s ranch two years ago. “I got trapped beneath a debris pile for what felt like forever and then pushed beneath it by the current right as I was about to lose consciousness,” she explains. After working through some of her PTSD, her therapist told her “you can choose what you want to leave in that river now…That was the catalyst to start leaving behind what no longer served me and to let myself be fluid and changing and changed by experiences instead of holding so tightly to what is known and what has been.” In this way, “Little River” is an evocative story grounded in the past, but looking towards the future.