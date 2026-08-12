Aly Navarro Faces The Post-Breakup Battlefield in New EP Do Not Resuscitate

Aly Navarro, a force to be reckoned with in the indie pop space, has just released her debut EP, Do Not Resuscitate, a six-track journey showcasing the ups and downs that come with the end of a long-term partner. Ballad-heavy, the EP holds listeners’ hands as they explore the complexities of a love that once was, taking a look through her personal experiences of developing self-compassion while embarking on a new, influential chapter of life, amidst everything around you changing. Do Not Resuscitate is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide.

Do Not Resuscitate feels like a sneak peek into Aly Navarro’s personal diary. “I wrote this EP at a pretty formative point in my life,” says Navarro. “I was deciding to end the longest relationship I’ve been in, and everything around me was changing. I was learning what it was like to be single for the first time in a long time in a completely new city. I faced a lot of other battles post-breakup, and this EP is a deep dive into that.” Leading with “Safe Place To Land,” this synthful melody is paired with regretful lyrics of not being able to be the person your partner needs. It can be hard to let someone down when feelings aren’t reciprocated, but Navarro pairs an upbeat sound with confessional lyrics that ring true honesty and remorse for needing to let go of a place that no longer serves. Followed by “You Need It More,” an arrangement of strings and longing, examines the agonizing emotion of leaving the best parts of you with someone who needs it more. The third track is a previously released single, “Embarrassing,” which amplifies the sensitivity and the quiet dread of losing an important person who didn’t love you back. There’s always a certain yearning that comes from wanting someone you know doesn’t feel the same, and “Embarrassing” encapsulates that perfectly. Next comes the hard-hitter “You’re Just A Man,” a punchy anthem describing the manipulation of a man that makes you question yourself and your worth. Lyrics like “You’re Just a Man / You do what you want to / Get away easy / Consequence forgot you,” resonate deeply with those who have felt that even after putting their all into the love, it’s used and abused at the hands of a man. The fourth song, “Not Mine To Lose,” has a haunting piano that dominates the ballad, tugging at the heartstrings of the empty feeling that’s left after calling it quits. Lyrics like “I know the truth / You’re not mine to lose / And you’ll never be,” cause listeners to feel the hole in her heart of leaving behind a partnership that is through. The final track, another previous single, “DNR,” brings the EP to a close. The song narrates the painful battle of walking away from a relationship that died long ago and coming to terms with goodbyes. Credited on the EP Ellen Cordisco (songwriting, production, mix), Evan Murray (songwriting, production), Michael Leto (songwriting, mixing, producer) Theo Quayle (mastering), Zoe Sparks (bass), Caleb Edwards (piano), Riley Towle (drums), Johnny Murray (guitar), Nate Arnstein (guitar), Quincy Bunn (drums), Makena Tate Shlens (songwriter, background vocals), James Fall (slide guitar), Ethan Rounds (acoustic guitar, banjo, harmonium, mandolin).

Aly Navarro is a Los Angeles-based emerging indie pop singer-songwriter paving a path that is all her own. From learning piano at 3 years old to writing songs at 12, it’s clear that music has always been running through her veins. Earning a degree in songwriting from Berklee College of Music, Navarro has curated a catalog from her personal experiences and journey of growth. Her music has been championed by Melodic Magazine, Conversations About Her, and CLOUT. It goes without saying that her new EP, Do Not Resuscitate, is just the beginning of a shining music star.

Aly Navarro closes the casket on unrequited affection, vulnerability, pain, confusion, and truth, all wrapped together in Do Not Resuscitate. Stream the EP now on digital platforms worldwide. Be sure to keep up with Navarro’s next chapter by following her Instagram and TikTok @alynavarromusic and check out her Linktree linktr.ee/alynavarro ​​for more information.