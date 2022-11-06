Alternative Singer-Songwriter Kristy Chmura Releases New Music Video “Come Home”

Alternative singer-songwriter and harpist Kristy Chmura announces the release of her sun soaked music video, “Come Home”. Chmura wrote “Come Home” from a place of longing and wanting to return to lighter and more carefree times. “Come Home” is from her latest EP, Where The Light Gets In, which she dedicates in memory to her beloved pet, Penny.

Shot in upstate New York, the music video finds Chmura driving through the countryside in an attempt to get away from her grief as she reflects on things that have changed and are gone, especially the loss of her beagle, Penny who crossed the rainbow bridge this July. The artist recalls how she and Damien (who also appears in the video), discovered Penny at the local animal shelter and fell in love with her right away. Chmura says, “She was our girl. She put her paw on me at the shelter through her cage, our eyes locked and I knew we had to bring her home.”

Penny was so intertwined in all parts of her life, including recording her EP Where The Light Gets In. Chmura fondly remembers, “She was a big part of the making of the EP, working alongside Damien and I at Lucky Penny Studios, her studio….that is why we are dedicating the EP, and everything we do with the EP to Penny. We miss her, but her spirit lives on.”

Chmura’s EP, Where the Light Gets In, which she released in September, was created with Damien Musto along with Jimmy Gnecco of the band OURS. You can catch Kristy opening for Jimmy Gnecco at Rockwood Music Hall in NYC, Friday, November 11th, 7PM, tickets on sale now https://www.seetickets.us/event/Jimmy-GneccowKristyChmura/509397

Indie Pulse Magazine calls her EP “One of the most beautiful, hypnotic albums I have heard all year.” The writer raves, “There was an angel in my headphones…simply, indescribably, intensely beautiful.”

Writer John Apice of Americana Highways also raves about Chuma’s EP, and writes specifically about “Come Home“: “Breathy soaring vocals, a slow burn with cello serenity & heavenly harp. Warm lavender musical notes with clarity like a stream of water in a deep cave. Her music allows one’s imagination to run free.”

Watch “Come Home,” the new music video by alternative singer-songwriter Kristy Chmura, and check out her EP, Where The Light Gets In, available on all streaming platforms.