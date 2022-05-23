Alternative R&B Songwriter Iniko Releases Highly Anticipated Single “The King’s Affirmation”

Famed songwriter and civil rights activist Nina Simone once said “Anything human can be felt through music, which means that there is no limit to the creating that can be done with music.” Alternative R&B singer/songwriter Iniko (whose pronouns are they/them) echoes this powerful sentiment throughout their new single, “The King’s Affirmation,” whose teaser video has garnered over 20M views on TikTok. The song is out today on all music streaming platforms.

With a goal to write and create music with purpose and intent, Iniko also wants their music to act as a soundtrack to their current reality. Seeking a challenge, the songwriter reworked and reimagined “We Go Up” the latest release from chart-topping rapper Nicki Minaj, featuring Fivio Foreign. Taking the essence of the drill heavy beat, Iniko crafted this mystical track that serves as a mantra to listeners to be their true self and refute societal norms.