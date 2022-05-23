Alternative R&B Songwriter Iniko Releases Highly Anticipated Single “The King’s Affirmation”
Famed songwriter and civil rights activist Nina Simone once said “Anything human can be felt through music, which means that there is no limit to the creating that can be done with music.” Alternative R&B singer/songwriter Iniko (whose pronouns are they/them) echoes this powerful sentiment throughout their new single, “The King’s Affirmation,” whose teaser video has garnered over 20M views on TikTok. The song is out today on all music streaming platforms.
With a goal to write and create music with purpose and intent, Iniko also wants their music to act as a soundtrack to their current reality. Seeking a challenge, the songwriter reworked and reimagined “We Go Up” the latest release from chart-topping rapper Nicki Minaj, featuring Fivio Foreign. Taking the essence of the drill heavy beat, Iniko crafted this mystical track that serves as a mantra to listeners to be their true self and refute societal norms.
With major outlets, including the likes of Genius and Sweety High and music royalties such as Missy Elliot and Snoop Dogg reposting the preview to “The King’s Affirmation,” Iniko has fans on edge waiting to hear the full track. Refusing to slow down or remain in a singular genre, Iniko is already gearing up to release their next single this June, featuring longtime creative partner and producer, Ekela.
Be sure to check out the empowering new single by Iniko, “The King’s Affirmation,” out now! Follow Iniko on social media for musical updates, performances and exclusives.
More About Iniko
Brooklyn-born Iniko is one of the most celestial new voices on the soul scene. A gifted songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, Iniko is leading an alternative soul revolution. Drawing inspiration from trap music, rock, movie scores, dancehall and soul, Iniko finds inspiration in almost every situation. Fans look to Iniko to calm their woes with their ethereal vocal lullabies on social media. “The King’s Affirmation” is an affirmation of success and the product of dedication to the songwriter’s craft. With their following at 1.6M on TikTok and over a quarter of a million on Instagram, their voice is ready to make its mark.