Alternative Pop-Rock Band Vermillion Road Releases EP, Escape

Denver-based band, Vermillion Road, has released their new EP, Escape. This dynamic collection of songs explores the bands newly evolved sound. Vermillion Road embraces their new direction from hard rock to the pop-rock genre. Escape is now available to stream and download from all digital music platforms.

Escape is the sound of a band that has experimented with different styles, while discovering their true sound. “Our EP, Escape, marks a new beginning for us as we expand our rock roots and songwriting into the realm of alternative pop with electronic production,” explains guitarist Hunter Heurich. Their first single off the EP, “Only One” is a synth driven alternative pop song. A non-stop jolt of energy, “Only One” is a party anthem that continues well after the party is over. Their second single, “Gasoline” is a “four-on-the-floor driving pop song about taking big chances and going the distance, no matter how far, to be with the one you love.” Band members, Will Robinson (vocals), Hunter Heurich (guitar), Logan Hileman (drums) and Gil Leyva (bass) combine their talents to make memorable and upbeat music. “In making this EP, we strived to write catchy songs inspired from real-life experiences, while keeping the rock energy alive, along with the anthemic choruses we’re known for.” The EP also features fan favorites, “Escape” and “Eye on You.”

Vermillion Road has developed a reputation for delivering high-energy and electric performances. The band has performed all over the United States and participated in major national music festivals including Vans Warped Tour and Denver’s Coors Light Westward Music Showcase. Influenced by bands like Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic and Maroon 5, Vermillion Road has carved out their place in the pop-rock genre with their bold and innovative sound.

Escape demonstrates Vermillion Road’s ability to perfectly blend rock and alt-pop to create a dynamic sound. Escape is now available to download or stream worldwide on digital music platforms everywhere. Keep up with Vermillion Road by visiting VermillionRoad.com.