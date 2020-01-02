Alt Rock Sensation Sons Of Silver To Release Exclusive Behind-The Scenes Video For “Read ‘Em Their Rights

The holidays are coming early for Sons Of Silver (SOS) fans as the acclaimed alt rockers release an exclusive “behind-the-scenes” video for their latest single “Read ‘Em Their Rights” on Monday, December 16. Featuring explosive live performance shots from their 2019 tour as well as rare studio footage of the band recording their forthcoming album, the riveting video takes viewers inside the life of one of the industry’s hardest working bands.

SOS (formerly Pete RG) spent the Spring on the road and the rest of the year in their studio working on new material for 2020. According to Frontman Peter Argyropoulos, the goal of the video was “to give fans a teaser look at the band’s world” and showcase the hands-on, do-it-yourself approach that they use in every aspect of their careers. Argyropoulos said that even most of the footage for the video was shot by the band on their phones and later edited by Anthony Fernandez.

“With the ‘Read Em Their Rights” video, we wanted to show what a typical day is like for us,” said Argyropoulos. “All of our writing and recording is done together in our studio. We are entirely self-produced and engineered from A to Z with no outside producers or engineers. As people will see, we like to keep it all in our little family.”

This hands-on, self-reliant attitude is what has propelled the quintet to success and stems from their years of experience creating and playing music. In addition to Argyropoulos, who was the lead singer and songwriter for popular indie band Last December, SOS features an esteemed all-star lineup. Drummer Dave Krusen (Original Pearl Jam Drummer, HOF Inductee) and Bassist Adam Kury also perform with multi-platinum rock band Candlebox, Guitarist Kevin Halaand (Formerly Of Skillet) is a world-renowned session musician, and Keyboardist Brina Kabler is an acclaimed engineer and producer who also helps oversee 4L Entertainment, the imprint indie-rock label and recording studio that she and Argyropoulos own and operate.

