Alt-Rock Band Voodoo Bloo Releases Latest Single ‘Small’

Sheffield born, New Zealand based Alternative Rock band Voodoo Bloo release latest single ‘Small’ via PlasticGroove Records. Produced by Greg Haver (Manic Street Preachers, Bullet for my Valentine) and Scott Seabright (Mumford and Sons, Passenger), the track is taken from their upcoming 2022 album ‘The Blessed Ghost’.

‘Small’ is a notable departure from Voodoo Bloo’s high-octane post-punk-esque style, the track opts for a more emotive soundscape with soaring guitar melodies, driving bass lines and energetic drum beats that frame frontman Rory McDonald’s impassioned vocals perfectly. ‘Small’ is about the Peter Pan complex, knowing you have to grow up no matter how hard the change may be.

Rory McDonald on the track: “In a way, it was written not only to a younger self but also my Mother, about my growth into a person and the distance it’s created from memories long gone. This is a new frontier for Voodoo Bloo, a new chapter of what we stand for and what we wish to create beyond our wildest imagination.”

Hailing from Sheffield, Rory now resides in Wellington, New Zealand. Voodoo Bloo’s sound is influenced by acts such as the Arctic Monkeys, Deftones and My Bloody Valentine. Having already garnered a strong following in New Zealand and with their last album, ‘Jacobus’ being well-received from outlets in Australia, the UK and US, Voodoo Bloo are just getting started as they look to export their own brand of Alternative Rock around the world.