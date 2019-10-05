Alt Rock Band Last Kiss Goodnight To Release Much-Anticipated Debut Album Immortal After Immediate Success At Radio

Alt rock band Last Kiss Goodnight (LKG) – whose breakthrough single “Love Separation” debuted among the top five on the Most Added Billboard Mainstream Indicator Chart and nabbed the coveted #1 spot on the Most Added Foundations Chart Week – has revealed that their much-anticipated album Immortal will be released Friday, October 11 on all major digital platforms.

Already receiving praise from such industry stalwarts as 94.3 FM The Shark’s Assistant Program Director Orlando, who described the single as “the perfect introduction to the next wave of rock heroes,” support for the new album has been swift.

“Last Kiss Goodnight wears their influences on their sleeve with bravado and sheer nerve while crafting songs that seem accessible for any generation of rock music fan,” Orlando said.

According to LKGLead Singer Ray Patricks, developing the signature LKG sound was a delicate balance between taking cues from iconic grunge and rock bands, such as The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots, The Smashing Pumpkins and more, and shaping these with their own experiences.

“When writing Immortal,we tried to stay as true to ourselves while still paying homage to the music that we all grew up with and were heavily influenced by,” Stroud said. “Very much like ‘Love Separation,’ listeners can expect to hear traces of grunge, alt and hard rock with undeniable hooks and unforgettable choruses throughout the album.”

Last Kiss Goodnight’s mature tone and confident songwriting comes from its members’ more than two decades of experience on the Mid-Atlantic scene. Hailing from such esteemed bands as Agents of the Sun, Live Alien Broadcast, and The Mayan Factor, the Maryland-based quintet agrees that their debut effort is “the embodiment of [their] individual journeys and musical experiences from the past combined with a collective consciousness that is solely reflective of the band’s unparalleled passion and creativity.”

“Last Kiss Goodnight is a much more sophisticated representation of us individually and together,” said Robert Lasky, drummer for LKG. “It took us all being in several past projects in order to finally fall into a group that we each feel very confident about”.

Working with long-time friend and co-producer/engineer Frank Marchand of Waterford Digital Studios, in addition to mastering engineer Alan Douches of West West Side Music, the band’s inaugural effort features 12 songs that they wrote and produced themselves.

To celebrate the success of “Love Separation,” Last Kiss Goodnight is also releasing an innovative, animated video directed by Francisco Enciso and hosting an album release party at The Metro Gallery in Baltimore, MD (1700 N. Charles St.) on Saturday, November 9th. Tickets are available at https://event.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale.do?performance_id=4034487&method=restoreToken

The official tracklist for Immortal is:

Love Separation

Miss Anything

These Bones

Maybe Someday

Son Of A Gun

Stitches

Bellview

Drowning

Blackbird

What Does It Mean

All That Was Beautiful

The Truth

To learn more about Last Kiss Goodnight, visit or on Facebook @Lastkissgoodnightofficial and IG @lkgband.