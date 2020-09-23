Alt-Rock Artist Kristen Ford Releases No Plans EP

Nashville-based rocker, Kristen Ford has released her eagerly awaited EP No Plans, led by the single “Crooked Youth”. Also streaming today is the official music video for “Happy”, a song Ford wrote about enjoying the moment now because “the now is all we have.”

The “Happy” music video inspired by Panic! at the Disco and the Pope. How do you make a music video during COVID? How about a cast that can’t get sick? Kristen Ford filmed “Happy” using her girlfriend’s house as a set, dolls from Goodwill (plus some Ken doll clothes, a haircut, and some custom painted blue eyes to make the dykey look complete) and took her inanimate objects on an adventure along with the lyrics of the song. The idea was inspired by Panic! at the Disco “Hey Look Ma, I made it” Brandon Urie puppet/body double and the Netflix “Homemade” TV Series “Voyage Au Bout De La Nuit” by Oscar-winning filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, whose short was filmed in his Italian home and starring bobblehead dolls the Queen of England and the Pope.

Ford found inspiration for the album in Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska. “No Plans is the idea that you can just relax a bit as all your plans dissolve and let life unfold,” mentions Ford. “It will be alright after all. Much of this record unfolded effortlessly, at the right place and the right time. I hope this music can be a light for you as well, at least until life can resume again as normal, with tours and hugs and people gathered at venues, festivals and even some of my favorite dive bars.”

No Plans was written, recorded, engineered, and produced by an almost all female roster of talent including Piper Payne, Ellen Angelico and Briget Boyle.

Kristen Ford has an interesting connection to Jon Prine. No Plans, which was written and recorded in Nashville and produced by Grammy award winner Rachael Moore features the Americana tune “Jimmy”. That song was written on Kristen’s birthday, April 8th. In it is the line “Yesterday John Prine died”, who died on April 7, 2020, a victim of COVID-19. A few weeks later Kristen was chatting on the phone and making plans to record an EP with producer Gena Johnson (Brandi Carlile, Casey Musgraves), who had worked with Prine on many projects. Johnson was on board to produce and mix No Plans, but her work as Executive producer on a posthumous and star-studded tribute to John was an issue for the timing of No Plans. Thus, Johnson introduced Kristen to Rachael, and together they finished up the record. Who could have imagined one degree of separation between a rising indie act and a folk legend? John’s influence and inspiration are very much alive in today’s new Nashville sound. You can hear “Jimmy” now streaming everywhere.

No Plans EP Track By Track with Kristen Ford

“Crooked Youth” – This song was a bit challenging to record. It kept sounding too folky or DMB or 90s acoustic-driven, I tried to build a loop in reverse and it was in the wrong key, stuff like that kept happening. Rachael Moore (producer) knew what was in her head for it and we were going for more of a synth forward approach. Finally, we really found the flow with this tune and I am stoked about how it turned out. I am so inspired after all these years working on my craft, it’s my first song to be considered for a Grammy.