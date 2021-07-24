Alt-Rock Artist Eric Jafet Returns With Latest Single ‘Lights Out’

22-year-old Alt-Rock artist Eric Jafet is back with his latest single ‘Lights Out’. Written, performed, and produced by Eric himself, the hard-hitting track takes on love and sex in the digital age.

Gritty, fast, and unyielding, Lights Out explores the discontent and alienation of a generation raised online, unable to create meaningful relationships. Equal parts unruly and angsty, the music perfectly encapsulates the feeling of millions born in the digital age as they try to navigate the age-old pitfalls of love, sex, and relationships but now with the added pressures of social media.

Listen to ‘Lights Out’ here

Taking influences from the likes of David Bowie, Nirvana, and The Rolling Stones, Eric has relentlessly been honing his craft for years, often as a way to escape from his tumultuous world fraught with depression, anxiety, and addiction. At just 14 he got the opportunity to play at the legendary Whisky A Go Go with Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) along with a later chance meeting with one of his heroes Dave Grohl. This all pushed Eric on to double down with his music, eventually releasing his debut single in 2020.

With plenty more tracks in the pipeline and a hell of a lot more to say, this won’t be the last you hear of Eric Jafet, he’ll make sure of that! Follow his socials for the latest updates.

