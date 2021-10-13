Alt-Rock Artist Anne Bennett Releases Latest Single ‘Heavy Hand’

Massachusetts Alt-Rock artist Anne Bennett releases her latest single ‘Heavy Hand’. Produced by Rory Carlile at Sweet Ohm Music Production (Tricky, Silver Bullet, Jaz Coleman (Killing Joke).

Heavy Hand was written while Anne was on her way to a memorial service for a family member during the middle of lockdown. A combination of grief and the mental strains of isolation influences heavily throughout the track. Anne explains “All year I felt like I was losing my mind, having no choice but to stay in one place…It pushed my depression to places it had never been. I was feeling so angry and defeated, not only about my cousin’s death but about the pandemic, and the lyrics just started to pour into my head on the road”. The music echoes this feeling, dark and brooding throughout with its piercing distorted guitars, stomping drums, and Anne’s vocals that enchant and haunt in equal measure.

Listen to ‘Heavy Hand’

Hailing from Salem, Massachusetts, best known for its witchy past, has an eerie energy that might ward some away. Anne Bennett absorbed this dark mystery and found comfort in the daunting emotions, which she has channeled into the melancholic music she makes today. With plenty more singles in the pipeline, Anne Bennett is ready to showcase her unique sound to the world. Follow her socials for the latest updates.

