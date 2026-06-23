Alt-pop’s Newest It-Girl Kiki Kramer Captures After-Hours Seduction and Fading Magnetism in “prom king”

New York City’s newest alt-pop It Girl, Kiki Kramer, returns with her latest single, “prom king.” The sultry, atmospheric pop song captures the fading charisma of an older man still clinging to his golden days while an endless cycle of chasing validation and fleeting connections continues to consume him. Through her observant lens, Kramer exposes the gradual unraveling of a man refusing to let go of the intoxicating allure that at one point made him irresistible. “prom king” is now available to stream worldwide on all major music platforms. A video for the song can be seen on YouTube.

Releasing alongside the single is the steamy music video, directed by legendary director Marc Klasfeld (Britney Spears, Charli XCX, Katy Perry). The “prom king” video features Kiki Kramer and actor Jake Manley (Netflix’s The Order, Lionsgate’s Do Not Enter) returning from prom in a limo as they drive back to a hotel. Shot at the famed Safari Inn in Burbank, CA, the video pays subtle homage to Clarence and Alabama from the 1993 cult classic, True Romance, also filmed at this location. The visual chronicles the night of two lovers who can’t keep their hands off each other as they move from limo to pool to hotel room. “‘prom king’ is a slow, haunting ballad about an older man, once a young, beautiful playboy, who refuses to grow up, still spending his nights at clubs seducing women much younger than him,” explains Kiki Kramer. “It’s an ode to the DILFS and sugar daddies of the world.” Through lyrics like, “You were prom king / Not anymore / Don’t own this town like you did before,” Kramer paints the bittersweet reality of a once-desirable man trapped in the yearning of his earlier years, long after his prime has faded.

Creating the hypnotic late-night world of dangerous attraction, waning allure, and wistful nostalgia, “prom king” was written by Kiki Kramer, co-produced by Kramer and Dov Igel, and engineered by Matt Anthony (Train, Halestorm). The single was executive produced by renowned music executive Jordan Schur, widely known for launching the careers of Limp Bizkit and Staind through Flip Records. Layered with ambient melodies and elevated by hauntingly vivid vocals, this track pulls listeners into a heart-aching reality of the inevitability of aging while trying to preserve an old identity that once defined you.

Inspired by New York City nightlife and the messy realities of modern dating, Kiki Kramer is a fast-rising artist whose clever lyricism and catchy melodies transform heartbreak and the emotional perils of digital romance into hypnotic pop narratives. Blending her love for kawaii fashion with cinematic visuals, her musical artistry creates a world that’s both darkly playful and aesthetically immersive. Having caught the attention of music industry icon Jordan Schur, Kramer was signed to his label Suretone Records. Continuing to establish herself as an outspoken voice in the alternative pop music scene, Kramer has received widespread praise across the media landscape, having been featured in Galore, EARMILK, The Luna Collective, and PopDust, which proclaimed, “Alt-Pop’s Newest It Girl, Kiki Kramer, is the bold, unapologetic voice the pop world needs right now.” This is the 4th song following her previous singles, “relevant,” “shot in the dark,” and “dionysus.” Collectively, these singles generated over 1 million YouTube views, earned airplay on SiriusXM, received support across MTV platforms, and helped her build a loyal following on TikTok and Instagram. Most recently, Kramer’s music was used in the trailer for the 2026 Lionsgate film, Do Not Enter.

Wrapped around haunting lyricism and a melancholic soundscape, this slow-burning pop track explores the emotional emptiness hidden beneath late-night seduction and aging charm. “prom king” is now available to stream and watch on YouTube. To stay updated on all her newest releases and upcoming show announcements, be sure to follow Kiki Kramer on her TikTok at @kiki and Instagram @kikikramer and visit her website at KikiKramerMusic.com.