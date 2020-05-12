Alt-Pop Artist Elle Novella, Returns With ‘Poison’

After Playing As a Guest Act for Open Mic UK, Supporting Kosheen and Receiving BBC and TalkRadio Airplay, Elle Novella Returns With ‘Poison’

The Alt-Pop singer-songwriter releases her eccentric single ‘Poison’ May 15th.

Following the release of her debut single ‘Shake Me’, Elle has already received BBC Essex airplay and was featured on talkRADIO where she performed live and was interviewed by host Bob Mills. She has also supported Kosheen and has played as a guest act for Open Mic UK. Elle’s debut single was also added to Liberty London’s in-store playlist. Elle Novella returns bigger and better than ever with the release of ‘Poison’, dropping May 15th.

Hailing from Essex, Elle Novella crafts her unique vintage-pop sound from her love for classic rock, jazz and soul. Taking her cues from the silky production of acts like Lana del Rey, and incorporating elements of synth, indie and alternative – Elle Novella’s music is deeply inspired by household names like Kate Bush and Fleetwood Mac.

‘Poison’ is the second single to be released from Elle’s debut EP ‘Visions’ which she recorded with rising producer Anthony Trueman and engineer Felix Davis (Lana Del Rey, Youngr). It is an unconventional, dark pop song which discusses the inability to escape a poisonous relationship. The lyrics, as well as the production, display the destruction of the situation; for example, towards the end of each verse Elle samples the sound of smashing glass.

In support of ‘Poison’ Elle Novella will be playing an isolation gig streamed live on Instagram at 9 PM on the 15th May.

With Elle Novella set to release ‘Poison’ May 15th via AWAL. She’s definitely one to watch out for.

Follow Elle Novella online

Spotify | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube