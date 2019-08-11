Alt-Pop Artist Amy Guess Drops Fierce, Energetic New Single “Lay Low”

Rising artist Amy Guess releases alluring new single, “Lay Low.” With an electric guitar that cuts deep into the chorus, Guess presents a powerful vocal lead relaying the story of a much-needed break from reality. “Lay Low” is now available to download and stream across all digital media platforms worldwide.

“Lay Low” describes the multifaceted emotions that come with stepping away from a situation for the sake of your own mental health. “I wrote most of this song pacing around my living room. As years go by, you get a better compass for who you want to spend your time around because life isn’t long enough to spread yourself thin with people you don’t truly have a passion for being with,” explains Guess. “This song is about taking a stepping away from the wrong relationships to have more time for the right ones.” With a natural talent for crafting shimmering, lavishly textured songs, her music is bold, brave, and brilliantly personal, balancing progressive electronica with profound human moments. Produced and co-written by Scott Chesak (Panic! At The Disco, Weezer) with additional production by JT Daly (K.Flay), “Lay Low” offers strong and emotive vocals, relatable lyrics, and catchy melodic deliverances resulting in a cathartic alt-pop track.

Amy Guess was born into a musical family where she was free to create and express herself as she chose. With a natural talent for infusing catchy pop hooks with an emotive alternative rock edge, Guess has forged a unique balance in her music, cultivating a universal appeal that is both deeply personal and wonderfully relatable. Her passion for strong emotive vocals and dark, industrial sounds, was spurred on by the likes of Evanescence, Alanis Morrissette, Portishead, and Garbage. She has carved her own path through the current musical landscape, earning over five million streams to date with her unrelenting charm and unapologetic style. Fiercely original, Amy is a new style of icon who is determined to break limiting genre boundaries, and while her list of accomplishments speaks for itself, she is keen to show that she’s just getting started.

“Lay Low” is the second single off of Amy Guess’ upcoming EP, set for release later this year. Download and stream the track across all digital media platforms worldwide, now. Keep up with her journey at AmyGuess.com.