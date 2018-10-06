Alt-Electronic Songstress Corina Seas Releases “Wasted Time”

Masterful production and standout vocals, Corina Seas shows off the full scale of her musical capabilities in her latest single, “Wasted Time.” A track exploring the struggle of maintaining individuality in an intimate relationship, “Wasted Time” combines passionate thematics with catchy lyrics and intricate music production. Beyond the impressive scope of her musicality on this track, “Wasted Time” is a fun song that audiences are bound to vibe with. The single is the first from her upcoming EP, Disassociated set for release in late October, and is now available on SoundCloud .

Upbeat, energized, and fun, “Wasted Time” has a sound that’s easily palatable by audiences. Background elements of the song’s production compliment Seas’ impressive vocals while also providing an extra boost of energy to the track as a whole. Aside from the musical layers that work harmoniously to make this track come together, the lyrics also have a deeper message tailored by Seas’ own personal hardships. “The songs on this EP are mostly about my struggles in my last relationship to not lose myself,” she explains. “There’s a lot in there about the fight between my goals for music and my addiction to my last relationship.” While “Wasted Time” carries a profound theme, the track’s sound is anything but overly serious, instead capturing Seas’ free-spirited nature in a tangible way.

A Florida native and proud Honduran-American, Corina Seas began singing almost immediately after muttering her few words. Unlike many vocalists, Seas discovered her knack for songwriting first from free-write poetry, then through freestyle rap where she learned how to transform stories into music. Now with years of musical development behind her, she is an expert at crafting lyrics with passionate stories and poignant messages. She produced “Wasted Time” alongside her creative partner, Alex Rosales. Additional mixing and mastering were done by Dirty Hollywood.

“Wasted Time” is the newest single for Corina Seas, but you can expect her full EP, Disassociated to drop October 26th. In the meantime, “Wasted Time” is now available to stream on Soundcloud. To keep up with Corina Seas, visit her at CorinaSeas.com.