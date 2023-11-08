Alpine Universe Release New EP Akoustik Vol. II

Alpine Universe, distinguished composer Andy Favre – the multi-instrumentalist behind the electronic-orchestral project – has released his six-track EP, Akoustik Vol. II. Renowned for his prowess in blending heavy atmospheric music with a seamless fusion of orchestral and organic elements, on the new collection of songs, Alpine Universe uses echoing beats to evoke imagery of warrior drums resonating across distant Nordic landscapes, perfectly harmonizing with an ethereal blend of electronic and raw syncopated beats. The songs capture the essence of emotional confinement, the relentless pursuit of freedom, and the powerful battle cries of the ancient Viking tapestry of sounds.

Akoustik Vol II. is a unique, rhythmic experience designed to take listeners on a vivid journey. Alpine Universe’s Andy Favre says, “This EP is the second opus of my Akoustik series. The original songs feature extensive production and orchestration but this EP is a way for me to revisit the compositions by rearranging them into their most basic form: simply vocals and sometimes a kick drum or an acoustic guitar. The goal is to keep it raw and personal.” As the solo vocalist on the track Favre states, “The challenge is to keep the cinematic feel of the original, despite being performed by only one person. I want to take the listener on a journey to an “ancient-future”. An anachronism where the stories take place in the future, but the compositions are actually inspired by older celtic, Norse, and medieval cultures.”

Andy Favre found himself mesmerized by a profound childhood experience while his hometown was hosting the Winter Olympics. Hailing from the French Alps, the composer and multi-instrumentalist has been on an extraordinary musical journey to preserve the magic that the electronic music, laser, and fireworks show left on his young heart. Fascinated by the interplay between music and technology, Alpine Universe seeks to revive ancient musical influences by diving into a world of mountains, mythology, and the human condition, dressing them up with modern formats using cutting-edge production techniques like deep sampling and digital tools, to narrate the stories of warriors, quests for promised lands, wars, and the future of science. While niche, Favre has found success with the trailblazing Alpine Universe sound. Alpine Universe has played to crowds nearing 20,000 people, caught the attention of actor/musician Jared Leto, and rocketed their three LPs, The Empire of the Winds (2020), The Alpine Universe (2017), and SEDNA (2015), to nearly 20 million streams on Spotify, where his listenership has grown to nearly 800,000 monthly.

