Alpha Media Sells Peoria Cluster To Midwest Communications

ALPHA MEDIA is selling its PEORIA cluster to MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS for an undisclosed price. The stations include Oldies WIRL-A-W274BM (SUPERHITS WIRL), News-Talk WMBD-A-W262BY, Classic Hits WPBG (93.3 THE DRIVE), and AC WSWT (MIX 106.9)/PEORIA, Classic Hip Hop WNGY (G102.3)-Sports W251BQ/MORTON, and Country WXCL (104.9 THE WOLF)/PEKIN. The price was undisclosed in the release from broker KALIL AND CO.

ALPHA MEDIA CEO/Pres. BOB PROFITT said, “It’s been an honor to work with MIKE WILD and the great team in PEORIA. They have been an integral part of ALPHA and will be missed. We are sad to see them go but know they are in great hands with DUKE WRIGHT and the MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS family.”

MIDWEST CEO/Pres. DUKE WRIGHT said, “The first time my wife and I visited PEORIA was to visit son MICHAEL enrolled at BRADLEY UNIVERSITY. We were most impressed with the city and its radio stations. My thought was that here was a market that would probably nicely fit into the MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS radio group. Many years later when we learned that an acquisition of the market-leading ALPHA stations was possible we did our due diligence and found that the APLHA stations fit our business plan perfectly. The stations represented a market-leading operation in terms of staff, winning programming, technical facilities and balance sheet. We look forward to working together with the PEORIA staff to continue to provide excellent radio service to PEORIA and the surrounding area.