Alpha Media/San Jose Names Daena Kramer as GSM

Alpha Media/San Jose appoints Daena Kramer as General Sales Manager. She started her radio career in Las Vegas with CBS Radio in 2007. As an account executive there, Kramer led the cluster in digital revenue and new local business. She then transitioned out of sales to join the KXTE morning show in Las Vegas and then KHMX-FM/Houston’s morning show.

Alpha Media/San Jose Market Manager Lori Heeren commented, “Daena excels at everything she does. Our team and I will learn daily from her fearless determination, creativity and intelligence.”

“Radio has been in my blood since I was a kid but I never imagined the amazing journeys it would take me on. I can’t express how excited I am to be back in California with such a fantastic company as Alpha Media and to take on a new challenge in San Jose. Nobody has taught me more about the radio business than Lori Heeren, and I’m thrilled to be working with her again,” remarked Kramer.