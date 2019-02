ATLANTIC RECORDS artist ALLY BROOKE has been be added to the RADIO ONE/HOUSTON Top 40/Rhythmic KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) and Top 40 KROI 92.1 (RADIO NOW) SPRING FEST 2019 lineup.

The former member of FIFTH HARMONY joins OVO SOUND artist DVSN and INTERSCOPE artist SUMMER WALKER on the 2nd annual show, which will take place MARCH 15th at REVENTION MUSIC CENTER in HOUSTON.

Tickets are available here, here, here or here.