Allison Jordan Conjures Up the Feel of a Warm Summer Night on “Circles”

ABOUT ALLISON JORDAN

Idaho-born Allison Jordan has been preparing her whole life to embark on this songwriting journey. “I have been singing since I could talk and always loved singing and performing, but I had always thought I couldn’t write music on my own,” she explains. Picking up guitar in college and eventually creating her own chord progressions, it was only a matter of time until she turned to songwriting. A difficult childbirth and a battle with thyroid cancer led to some serious soul-searching, which convinced Jordan to finally take a chance on herself. “It was a difficult and uncertain time and songwriting really grounded me and gave me a way to express difficult moments and emotions in a beautiful way,” she says. Finding evocative and approachable ways to share the inner workings of her soul, Jordan finds deep comfort in her songwriting and so do her listeners.

Citing influences like the Lumineers, Lizzy McAlpine and Ingrid Michaelson, it’s no wonder that Jordan’s sound is on par with that same raw and relatable tone. Existing between folk lyrically and indie-pop instrumentally, Jordan doesn’t concern herself too much with being boxed into labels and instead focuses on the task of storytelling. Despite residing in Hawaii now, her mountainous Idaho roots have stuck with her and have carried on in her songwriting. “My home town was very small and rural, with all of the pros and cons that those types of communities inherently have. My dad’s family has lived there for generations and I draw on that history for a lot of my songwriting,” she says. With that as her influence, her music takes on a special kind of tender warmth and gentle passion that has been described as “magical, chill, moving and coffee shop all in one.”