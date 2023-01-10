Allison Asarch’s “Taylor Made” Reaches #1

Country singer/songwriter and recording artist Allison Asarch recently had her single “Taylor Made” hit #1 on the aBreak58 Playlist. The song, off her debut album “Texas to Tennessee,” currently has over 13K streams on Spotify and can be heard HERE!

“We get a ton of music each week from all over the world,” aBreak Music CEO, Bruce Tyler, explains. “When the A&R team heard ‘Taylor Made,’ the immediate consensus was that it was special.”

aBreak Music is an international, multi-genre artist discovery platform based in the U.S. Those running aBreak (CEO, Bruce Tyler – Partner, Jay Stevens, and others) are some of the most experienced and connected executives in the history of music, having worked closely with artists like Beyonce, John Mayer, DJ Khaled, Adele, Gavin DeGrawand many others. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station (which only play music from indie artists) have become the most influential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, along with record industry executives looking to find the best new artists.

“Going up to number 1 from number 57 is such an amazing accomplishment for me,” Allison explains. “I have such wonderful fans that have helped me get here today. With aBreak being a global radio station, I’ve now gained new fans in Australia, Canada, and all over Europe! Thank you to everyone who has resonated with ‘Taylor Made.’ I’m so proud of this song, which I wrote with Andi and Ren Renfree. We wanted to make it not just an ode to Taylor Swift, but to showcase how much she has inspired me as an artist.”

About Allison Asarch:

Growing up in Houston, Texas, Allison Asarch discovered her love for music at a young age. As a child, she would perform at her grandparents’ annual Christmas talent show, but it wasn’t until she reached 4th grade that she knew she wanted to make a career out of it. “My music teacher, Ms. Teagarden, had everyone singing and smiling…including the boys! I loved the joy music brought to me and everyone else.”

Raised on powerhouse vocalists like Tina Turner, Shania Twain and Freddie Mercury, Allison began cultivating her own unique sound while attending Otterbein University’s School of Music in Westerville, Ohio. It was there that she began teaching herself how to play the guitar, while also taking piano lessons during her freshman and sophomore years. She was also a member of the school’s choir, training in classical opera and traveling to Ireland and Germany to perform.

In 2018, Allison moved to Nashville, Tennessee to start chasing her dreams. When the Coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, she seized the opportunity to start recording and releasing her own music. Heavily influenced by Taylor Swift, Allison combines country, pop and jazz elements in her songs. In September 2020, she released her first single called Taylor Made. That same month, she appeared on the Netflix Original show “Sing On!” where she took first place and won over $42,000. She followed up with the releases of several subsequent singles, including Sippin’ on Somethin’, Summer Style, Cotton Dress, Neon Nobody and Midnight Daydream.

In late 2021, Allison began performing Country music and classic Rock n’ Roll hits with her band on Broadway, Nashville’s legendary strip of honky-tonks. Her debut album entitled “Texas to Tennessee” was released on February 11, 2022 and is currently available on all streaming platforms.

Allison was nominated for “Rising Star of the Year” for the 2022 Josie Music Awards, which took place in October at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN. In November of 2022, she concluded her first fan-funded tour across the US.

An advocate for female empowerment, Allison is building her team around talented women. “I know there are wonderfully accomplished women who play instruments, sing backup vocals, produce and create. I want to help shine a light on those women and organizations the best I can!”

In her spare time, Allison enjoys attending Nashville Predators hockey games and sampling craft beers at local breweries.

For more information, visit www.allisonasarch.com and follow Allison on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.