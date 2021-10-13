Allison Asarch Releases New Single “Neon Nobody”

Country-Pop singer/songwriter Allison Asarch recently released her new single “Neon Nobody” (co-written with Andrea Renfree and Ericca Latza).

With inspiring lyrics like you got one-in-a-million shot in the dark at anybody knowing who you are, so keep the faith and sing your songs, wait your turn, no matter how long, “Neon Nobody” reminds us to keep following our dreams.

“Neon Nobody is about my journey coming to Nashville,” Allison explains. “I was once a small town somebody and now I’m a neon nobody. BUT, just because I’m a neon nobody doesn’t mean I won’t become a somebody! It takes time in this town. With perseverance, I know this dream will become a full reality.”

About Allison Asarch:

Growing up in Houston, Texas, Allison Asarch discovered her love for music at a young age. As a child, she would perform at her grandparents’ annual Christmas talent show, but it wasn’t until she reached 4th grade that she knew she wanted to make a career out of it. “My music teacher, Ms. Teagarden, had everyone singing and smiling…including the boys! I loved the joy music brought to me and everyone else.”

Raised on powerhouse vocalists like Tina Turner, Shania Twain and Freddie Mercury, Allison began cultivating her own unique sound while attending Otterbein University’s School of Music in Westerville, Ohio. It was there that she began teaching herself how to play the guitar, while also taking piano lessons during her freshman and sophomore years. She was also a member of the school’s choir, training in classical opera and traveling to Ireland and Germany to perform.

In 2018, Allison moved to Nashville, Tennessee to start chasing her dreams. When the Coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020, she seized the opportunity to start recording and releasing her own music. Heavily influenced by Taylor Swift, Allison combines country, pop and jazz elements in her songs. In September 2020, she released her first single called Taylor Made. That same month, she appeared on the Netflix Original show “Sing On!” where she took first place and won over $42,000. She followed up with her second single, The One, in November and released Sippin’ on Somethin’ in February of 2021. Her most recent singles, Summer Style, Cotton Dress, and Midnight Daydream are now available on all streaming platforms.

An advocate for female empowerment, Allison is building her team around talented women. “I know there are wonderfully accomplished women who play instruments, sing backup vocals, produce and create. I want to help shine a light on those women and organizations the best I can!”

In her spare time, Allison enjoys fostering dogs, attending Nashville Predators hockey games and sampling craft beers at local breweries.

For more information, visit www.allisonasarch.bandzoogle.com and follow Allison on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.