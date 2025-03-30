Allison Asarch Honors Loved Ones with Alzheimer’s in Emotional New Single “Big Apple Red”

Allison Asarch is back with a powerful new single, “Big Apple Red,” a deeply personal and emotional song inspired by a real-life encounter while getting a manicure. The track, which touches on the challenges of caring for loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s, has earned a nomination for The Rocky Mountain Songwriting Contest, to be held in Red Lodge, Montana, this June.

“Big Apple Red,” a nod to Asarch’s favorite OPI nail polish color, was inspired by a chance meeting in the salon, where Asarch observed an older woman repeatedly asking the same questions. The subtle signs of cognitive decline in the woman reminded Asarch of her own great-grandmother, who passed away at the age of 105.

“I wrote this song because I wanted to capture the sentimental impact of caring for someone who is slowly losing their memory,” says Asarch. “It’s about the little moments that connect us to our loved ones, even when they seem to forget. My great-grandmother always dressed up, even in her later years, and I’ll always remember how she’d ask where her purse was, even though she brought it in herself. It’s these small details that stay with us.”

The empathetic lyrics of “Big Apple Red” (co-written with Paige Ruderman and Scott Voelkerding) beautifully capture the emotional weight of caring for a loved one affected by dementia or Alzheimer’s. The lines, “In the time it took my nails to dry, I heard her ask the same questions at least a couple times,” and “First time I saw her, she was chattin’ with the owner, the next time, she walked a little slower, I’m just a stranger, but I feel like I know her,” poignantly highlight the heartbreak of seeing someone you care for struggle with memory loss.

Asarch shares, “This song really captures that emotional rollercoaster and I’m really proud of how it turned out.”

About Allison Asarch:

Allison Asarch is a Nashville-based singer-songwriter raised on powerhouse vocalists like Tina Turner, Shania Twain, and Freddie Mercury. While attending Otterbein University’s School of Music in Westerville, Ohio, she began cultivating her own unique sound, teaching herself to play guitar while taking piano lessons.

In 2018, Allison moved to Nashville, Tennessee, to chase her dreams. Heavily influenced by Taylor Swift, she blends country, pop, and jazz elements in her music. In September 2020, she released her first single, “Taylor Made,” and appeared on the Netflix Original show “Sing On!” where she took first place, winning over $42,000. She followed this success with her debut album, “Texas to Tennessee,” released in February 2022.

In late 2021, Allison began performing country music and classic rock hits with her band on Broadway, Nashville’s legendary strip of honky-tonks. Determined to forge her own path, she personally booked herself at venues across the country, performing in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Virginia, and North Carolina. In July 2023, she made her festival debut at Dusty Boots in Denver, CO.

Allison has garnered significant recognition in her career, including a nomination for “Rising Star” at the Josie Music Awards in 2022, held at the Grand Ole Opry, and she was nominated for “Modern Country Artist of the Year” and “Vocalist of the Year” at 2023’s ceremony.

As she prepares to release her sophomore album in 2025, she’s excited to get more music out into the world. “This album is filled with stories, memories, and relatable music that I feel many listeners and fans will truly love.”

Allison is dedicated to uplifting women in the industry. “I know there are wonderfully accomplished women who play instruments, sing backup vocals, produce, and create. I want to help shine a light on those women and organizations as best I can!”

For more information, visit www.allisonasarch.com and follow Allison on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter.