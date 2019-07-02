Allied Artists to Host Star Studded Party to Celebrate Rocky Kramer’s Firestorm Album Release

Norwegian singer, songwriter & guitar sensation to receive international recognition, while celebrating the release of his long-awaited concept album.

On July 30, 2019, Allied Artists will transform the main sound stage at L.A. River Studios into a world-class tribute to progressive metal, as realized through Rocky Kramer’s debut album “Firestorm,” produced by Kim Richards. Although born in the 90’s, Kramer is a devotee of 80’s hair bands, screaming melodic guitars and thought-provoking lyrics, offering up a concept album comprised of an eclectic combination of his childhood idols, Pink Floyd, Queen and AC/DC, and as Rocky says, “with just enough KISS to keep it fun!”

While the invited guest list already reads like a Who’s Who of rock royalty, Kramer has reserved enough invites to ensure that fans in the Los Angeles and surrounding areas can help celebrate the occasion. Invites for fans will be given out on a first come, first serve basis, through Rocky’s social media accounts. Kramer and his band are expected to take the stage to play a few of the cuts from Firestorm, as well as engage in a good old jam session.

Of course, a real rock party in Los Angeles wouldn’t be complete without In & Out Burger, who are literally catering the event from their mobile kitchen! For those fans around the world, not able to attend, the festivities will be broadcast live and accessible via the RockyKramer.com and RockyKramerFanClub.com websites.

While Rocky will receive congratulations from his rocker peers and Los Angeles locals, the Honorary Ambassador to the United States from Norway will be on hand to read and present Rocky with congratulations from the Government of Norway.

Almost directly following the soiree, Rocky and his band wing off to play three nights straight at the 79th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, before joining Buckcherry’s European Tour later this year.

Allied Artists Music Group began life as the music soundtrack division of Allied Artists Pictures. Throughout the years, the Allied Artists’ name has not only been associated with legendary Academy Award winning motion pictures, but truly memorable soundtracks, such as Liza Minnelli and Joel Grey’s “Cabaret,” and Elvis Presley’s “Tickle Me.” During the 1980’s, the company expanded its focus to include adult contemporary, pop, rock and metal offerings. Today, the company strives to produce, market and distribute quality music across all genres that is both timeless and cutting edge.

