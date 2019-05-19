All Types of Kinds Add More Live Dates Ahead of Shooting New “Up All Night” Music Video

Having kept very busy at the start of this year performing all over NY and PA, a residency at Rockwood Music Hall, and flying out to Montreal for the 2019 Folk Alliance International Conference – NYC’s All Types of Kinds continues to hit the ground running as they’ve added more live dates ahead of shooting their “Up All Night” Music Video! The band recently stopped in to perform some of their hits at “Cellar Sessions: One on One at City Winery”, and is scheduled to open the 2019 NEFCU Presents Jones Beach Bandshell Summer live music season on Saturday, June 22nd at 8PM among a string of other live dates. (See Full Schedule Below)

All Types Of Kinds is a band that goes through phases. Their distinct harmonies, ear-catching melodies, and unique songwriting create a live show full of surprises. Unbound by convention, ATOK offers tastes of blues, folk, hip-hop, rock, pop, and jazz, seamlessly blurring genre-lines and showcasing each members musical sensibilities.

WATCH: Cellar Sessions: One On One at City Winery with All Types of Kinds

Upcoming Live Performances:

Friday, May 17th, 8:30PM @ Prohibition, New York, NY

Sunday, May 19th, 3:30PM @ NY Botanical Garden, Bronx, NY

Friday, May 24th, 8:00PM @ Il Caffe Latte 2, New York, NY

Sunday, June 2nd, 12-1:30PM & 2-3:30PM @ SOWA Market, Boston, MA

Saturday, June 22nd, 8:00PM @ Jones Beach Boardwalk Bandshell, Wantagh, NY

Sunday, June 23rd, 12-1:30PM & 2-3:30PM @ SOWA Market, Boston, MA

2018 saw All Types Of Kinds open for Houndmouth, Liz Cooper and The Stampede, and Martin Sexton; showcased at the 2018 NERFA Conference, headline the Martin Guitar Stage at Musikfest, featured on radio stations WFUV and WHPC, and a tour of Southern California.

2019 will see a follow-up to their debut EP “Love Songs (or songs for your ex)”, new music videos, live shows, and an opening spot at the Paramount Theater in Long Island.

With more shows on the way including kicking off the Jones Beach Bandshell concert season 6/22, AND shooting their brand new “Up All Night” video- the 2019 Summer season will certainly be heating up for ATOK!

To Purchase All Types of Kind’s “Love Songs (Or Songs For Your Ex)” via iTunes, VISIT: https://apple.co/2MN7W5o

LISTEN: ATOK “Love Songs” via Spotify

WATCH: ATOK Music Vlog Episode 8 – “Rocco’s hair got him on CONAN!”

And MORE on The ATOK YouTube Channel!

Find All Types of Kinds on Social Media:

Instagram: @ATOKMusic

Facebook.com/ATOKMusic

Youtube.com/AllTypesofKinds