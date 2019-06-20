All-Star Musicians To Celebrate Fourth Of July Holiday By Performing At One Of The Summer’s Largest Benefits For U.S. Veterans

The “who’s who” of the rock n’ roll world are banding together Fourth of July weekend to show their support for U.S. veterans with one of the largest benefit concerts this summer. The “American Vinyl Festival,”which will be held Saturday, July 6at Suicide SixDownhill Ski Areain Vermont, will feature TheAmerican Vinyl All Star Band (AVASB), comprising Jeffrey “Skunk” Baxter (Doobie Bothers/Steely Dan), Barry Goudreau (formerly of Boston), Robert “Mousey” Thompson (James Brown), Leroy “LRS” Romans (The Wailers/3rd World), Tim Archibald (RTZ/Peter Wolf) and Danny Beissel (Fosterchild), as the event’s headliners.

However, the star-power doesn’t stop there. An onslaught of special guests will also be lending their musical talents to the day, including: Matt Sorum(Guns N’ Roses/Velvet Revolver), Wally Palmer(The Romantics), The Uptown Horns(The Rolling Stones), Conrad Korsch(The Rod Stewart Band), Brian Quinn(Candlebox), Mark McGrath(Sugar Ray), andPhil Stokes(Pure Prairie League).

Additional performances will include American Idol’s Evelyn Cormierand Woodstock’s own Jim Yeager.

Organized by Bill Johnson, manager for AVASB, and presented by Springfield Buick/GMC, the benefit will support Freedom Drives U.S. Inc., a not-for-profit charity engaged in the facilitation of mobility converted vehicles other than minivans for veterans with mobility needs.

“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our great country and support our veterans with this amazing benefit,” said Johnson. “Each of these musicians not only brings tremendous talent and legacy to the show but also his passion and determination to help those in need. It’s going to be a great way to spend the holiday weekend!”

The event kicks off at 5 PM ET and will include food vendors, merchants and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 – $65 and veterans get in free with a ticketed guest. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-american-vinyl-music-festival-tickets-61571182063?fbclid=IwAR2OaLt3PCvvnFwOuNarrejRjnuiEChmHxzPZxCsdONTivW2IMkWVF3PXxY

Suicide Six Downhill Ski Area is located at 247 Stage Road Pomfret, VT 05067.

For more information about AVASB visit https://www.americanvinylallstarband.net.

About The American Vinyl All Star Band



This all-star, super group comprises some of the most iconic members of rock n’ roll history to create the ultimate on-stage performance. With multiple Grammy Awards and numerous hit records among them, this diverse group of musical artists banded together approximately 25 years ago to help raise awareness and money for nationally recognized charities. Today, the band forges forward, with special guest performers along the way, delighting fans and music aficionados alike, while lending their talents to charitable organizations across the country.