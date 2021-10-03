“All Stand Together” by Shawn Michael Perry Now At Radio: Radio/Media Download

Friends and fans my song #AllStandTogether is a collaborative effort, Produced by Alessandro Del Vecchio and Belinda Perry. Mixed and Mastered at Ivory Tears Music Works by (Ale). Vocal Engineering Andy Zuckerman AZ Institute of Noise. Song written and sung by Shawn Micheal Perry. Record Company Only The Brave Recordings & Entertainment. Public Relations Artist PR

Alessandro Del Vecchio Keys,Arrangement,Backing Vocals

Andrea Seveso Guitars,Lead Guitar

Michele Sanna Drums

Shawn Micheal Perry Piano, Vocals ,Backing Vocals

Special Thanks to Connor Chee for your consideration. Best Rock Song

Song Of The Year GRAMMY Awards

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Shawn Michael Perry

Song Title: All Stand Together

Publishing: Shawn Michael Perry

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: All Stand Together

Record Label: OTB