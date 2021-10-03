Shawn-Michael-Perry-cover.jpg

“All Stand Together” by Shawn Michael Perry Now At Radio: Radio/Media Download

Friends and fans my song #AllStandTogether is a collaborative effort, Produced by Alessandro Del Vecchio and Belinda Perry. Mixed and Mastered at Ivory Tears Music Works by (Ale). Vocal Engineering Andy Zuckerman AZ Institute of Noise. Song written and sung by Shawn Micheal Perry. Record Company Only The Brave Recordings & Entertainment. Public Relations Artist PR

Alessandro Del Vecchio Keys,Arrangement,Backing Vocals
Andrea Seveso Guitars,Lead Guitar
Michele Sanna Drums
Shawn Micheal Perry Piano, Vocals ,Backing Vocals

Special Thanks to Connor Chee for your consideration. Best Rock Song
Song Of The Year GRAMMY Awards

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: Shawn Michael Perry
Song Title: All Stand Together
Publishing: Shawn Michael Perry
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: All Stand Together
Record Label: OTB
Record Label:
ONLY THE BRAVE RECORDINGS & ENTERTAINMENT
Belinda Perry
9515667501
belindaloree@yahoo.com
Radio Promotion:
OTB
Belinda Perry
9515667501
belindaloree@yahoo.com
Manager:
OTB
Belinda Perry
9515667501
belindaloree@yahoo.com
Booking Agent:
Stander Group
Jackie Stander
Jackie@ScottStander.com

Related Posts

Back to Top

Archives

© New Music Weekly 2021

Website design by: Backstage Entertainment Group, LLC