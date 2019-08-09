ALL MY FRIENDS Music Festival Announces JUSTICE, Black Coffee, Idris Elba and more Oct 19 & 20 Skylight ROW DTL

ALL MY FRIENDS—downtown Los Angeles premier 21+ music event happening at Skylight ROW DTLA October 19 & 20– has announced it’s line-up. Curated by founder Gary Richards aka producer and DJ DESTRUCTO, the two-day event will feature a variety of some of the most respected and engaging house music artists from around the world. Tickets are available now at: www.amfdtla.com

Two stages reflecting last years ALL MY FRIENDS popular ‘Friendzone’ (with a secret speakeasy-style third stage) will serve as a platform for the international house scene that rarely can be found together in Los Angeles. These include: Headliners Justice (France)—2019 GRAMMY-winners for ‘Best Dance/Electronic Album’ with Woman Worldwide–and Black Coffee (South Africa)—an internationally heralded artist known for tribal sophistication, spiritual splendour and scintillating performance straight from his high-profile Ibiza residency–along with DJ Harvey (U.K.), Blond:ish (Canada) and Gene Farris (U.S.); Britain’s Idris Elba joins for his first appearance since his blazing Coachella set this past April; Australia’s Kaz James who is impressing Ibiza dance floors with his song of the summer smash “Through Your Love”; And a crop of emerging artists like Brazil’s Bruno Furlan, Spain’s Sita Abellan and Russia’s Volac, just to name a few.

Each artist has an ALL MY FRIENDS connection. Justice and Busy P have played DESTRUCTO’s events since 2007, Sita Abellan and Phlegmatic Dogs first toured the U.S. supporting DESTRUCTO and Volac and Dillon Nathaniel have remixed DESTRUCTO tracks.

The line-up for ALL MY FRIENDS is:

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19: Justice (DJ set), Idris Elba, Destructo, Busy P, Volac, Shift K3Y, Phlegmatic Dogs, Matroda, Sita Abellan, Wongo + more TBA

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20: Black Coffee, Special Guest TBA, DJ Harvey, Blond:ish, Kaz James, Gene Farris, Bruno Furlan, Da Capo, Dillon Nathaniel, Biscits + more TBA

Limited pre-sale for single day tickets begins Thursday, August 15 at 11:00 AM PST. Sign up for access: http://lineup.amfdtla.com/ Two-day passes are on sale now here: http://bit.ly/AMFDTLA

Situated on the edge of Downtown Los Angeles’ Arts District at Skylight ROW DTLA, a creative space and walkable urban environment offering a curated collective of restaurants and retail shops, the festival will be immersed in the industrial backdrop of one of Los Angeles’ historic Produce Market and former home of American Apparel (whose slogan ‘Made In Downtown LA’ still is prominently displayed on one of ROW DTLA’s main buildings).

The ALL MY FRIENDS’ inaugural festival in summer 2018 drew over 20,000 music fans and featured three stages headlined by RL GRIME, Gucci Mane, Jhene Aiko, M.I.A., Jamie XX and Armand Van Helden plus many more. View its wrap video now at: https://youtu.be/oCXzmEv4xDU

Other major AMFAMFAMF events coming up include the ALL MY FRIENDS curated stage all three days of New York City’s Electric Zoo Festival August 31, September 1 & 2 and the second annual Friendship music cruise (www.thefriendship.com) which sets sail aboard Royal Caribbean Cruise’s Navigator of the Seas January 6-10, 2020.

About LiveStyle, Inc.

One of the world’s largest music event producers, LiveStyle with corporate headquarters based in Los Angeles, California boasts a wide variety of leading live music properties. LiveStyle produces and promotes single and multiday music festivals across North America, Europe, South America, Australia, and Asia.

About Skylight ROW DTLA

ROW DTLA is located on the edge of the expanding Arts District in Downtown Los Angeles. First known as the LA Terminal Market, ROW DTLA was built from 1917 to 1923 along the Southern Pacific Railroad. The thirty-acre district and its historic, industrial series of buildings have evolved into a walkable urban environment comprised of a unique and highly curated collective of restaurants, retail shops, creative office workspaces, galleries, event venues, and an abundance of amenities amid nearly two million square feet of space. ROW DTLA partners with Skylight, a creative agency and strategic venue development firm, to activate a host of indoor, outdoor, and unique rooftop spaces through strategic partnerships that craft visionary cultural moments and events to bring the destination to life. Established in 2008, Skylight has pioneered a creative approach to adaptive reuse, leveraging short-term, immersive experiences to unlock the potential in significant, high-profile real estate environments. The scope and scale of ROW DTLA’s partnership with Skylight caters to a forward-thinking creative community, while preserving the inherent character of this historic, evolving area. For more information on ROW DTLA please visit: https://rowdtla.com/. For more information on Skylight please visit: https://skylightstudios.com/row-dtla#row-dtla-overview. Media inquiries can be directed to rowdtla@wagstaffworldwide.com.