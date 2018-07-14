All Access Jobs Forum: The Land Of Opportunity

CUMULUS Country KSCS/DALLAS is still searching for a weekend air personality who lives and breathes Country music and pop culture, and wants to have a show, not a shift. For immediate consideration, please complete the application process here.

There’s also a great company in a top-50 market seeking a daytime entertainer. No beginners on this gig; send materials to consultant JOEL RAAB here. If the WEST COAST is your jam, a new Country start-up is looking to fill key dayparts with someone that has two to three years on-air experience. Females are strongly encouraged to apply here.