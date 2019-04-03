Alina Celeste’s “Love is Te Quiero” – A Celebration of a Childhood Lived in Two Languages

Parents’ Choice® Gold Award winner Alina Celeste presents her third album for kids and families as a joyful, melodious expression of her Cuban-American heritage. Love is Te Quiero, a celebration of a childhood lived in two languages, will be released on May 24, 2019.

Alina Celeste’s music is creative, joyous, and eclectic, much like her hometown, Miami, Florida. As a child, she thrived in a multi-cultural, multi-generational environment that held no reservations about the phrase “I love you … Te quiero.”

As Alina explains, “After living in Los Angeles and touring America for the better part of a decade, when I moved back to Miami I realized how much my childhood was blessed by this uncommon metropolis. It became my mission to share my hometown’s culture with the world at large and to celebrate the many loving relationships that have been part of my life. The album title, Love is Te Quiero, makes me smile because it is reflective of how people often speak in Miami — saying something in one language and then immediately in the other!”

The songs on Love is Te Quiero carry messages of love, acceptance, and friendship in a fusion of bluegrass, Caribbean, Latin American, and contemporary styles that, like Alina herself, speaks to the unity of America: one loving, respecting, accepting hemisphere where North, South, and Central define location rather than division.

The album kicks off with “Love Is,” a bouncy tune in which Alina Celeste’s crystal-clear voice sings of the many ways pure and simple love for a special person can be demonstrated. Next up is “Vaca Lechera,” a Spanish children’s song written by Fernando Garcia Morcillo in 1943 about a magical dairy cow who makes milkshakes instead of milk. Needless to say, it’s a big hit every time Alina performs it, onstage or off.

“Clap Hands” is an action song in English that was modeled after an old Caribbean nursery rhyme. Alina sings it with a gospel inflection, in marked contrast to the way she interprets “Baila Conmigo,” sung in Spanish in a pop style familiar to listeners of Mexican radio. Alina has always plumbed the musical eclecticism of her childhood for repertoire. She chose for this album an ancient Latin American folk song, “Debajo de un Botón,” the tale of a mouse so tiny, it was hiding under a button, and when writing “Kitty Catchie,” with its abundance of joyful nonsene words, Alina Celeste was inspired by a Civil War-era ditty.

Born in Miami to a Cuban father and American mother, Alina Celeste’s upbringing exposed her to a wide array of popular music, from Celia Cruz to the Beatles. She has taught, performed, and presented workshops and master classes throughout the United States and internationally in cities as far-flung as Santiago de Atitlán in Guatemala and Kempsey and Melbourne in Australia. Alina is on the board of The Children’s Music Network and wholeheartedly believes in that organization’s mission to bring music education to every child and honor every child’s experience through music. With Hamlet Meneses, she co-founded the Being Bilingual Rocks Foundation. Through the Foundation, she hopes to celebrate bilingual life by working to make it the norm rather than the exception, to encourage children to not only learn multiple languages but also engage with other cultures, and to provide children in communities that are not typically represented in the media with mirrors of their own experiences and languages.

Love is Te Quiero will be available at CDBaby, iTunes, and Amazon.

Album Details: Love is Te Quiero

Label: Lion Mice Productions, LLC

Release Date: May 24, 2019

For children ages 0 – 9 and their families; bilingual or only Spanish or English speaking

SRP: $9.99 digital download. $11.99 CD

Run Time: 35 minutes

Visit Alina Celeste’s website HERE.

Alina Celeste on Facebook.

Alina Celeste on Instagram.

Alina Celeste on YouTube.