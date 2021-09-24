Alicia G Releases her Newest Single ‘In A Circle’ and its Accompanying Music Video

Pop singer and hip hop artist Alicia G is debuting her new single “In A Circle” today. The song is available on Apple Music, Spotify and elsewhere.

“I’m very pleased and excited to announce the arrival of this new single,” Alicia G said. “It’s fun, exciting, energetic and really makes you want to dance, sing and share in the joy of bouncy new music!”

To download “In A Circle,” click here or visit Apple Music at https://music.apple.com/us/album/in-a-circle/1583341363.

As a celebration of rap, hip hop and dancing, the song features an infectious beat and pounding drum and bass line that is the backdrop to Alicia G’s unique voice and playful rhymes. The single was produced by veteran music producer Andrew Lane, whose past work includes such artists as The Backstreet Boys, Miley Cyrus and others.

The music video, which was released today, features Alicia in a stylish tutu and bodysuit covered with Swarovski crystals and rhinestones singing and dancing with four female dancers in stylish drum major uniforms on a football field.

To see the music video, click https://youtu.be/t1e7xv2VZbA.

Following up on the success of her hit single “It’s Little, But It Jiggles” last fall, Alicia G blends pop, rock and hip hop in “In A Circle” with sexy rhymes along with a mesmerizing beat and catchy melody that is at the heart of Alicia G’s music.

Coming to fame as a teenager when she first appeared in the ABC reality series “Wife Swap” in 2008, Alicia G had already received much acclaim as a teen beauty queen, dancer and gymnast. As an accomplished singer, songwriter and musician, Alicia G is today making her mark in pop and hip hop with such hits as “Talk to the Hand,” “Pretty Girl,” “Ca$ & Nap” and others in recent years.

In March 2019, Alicia G was recruited to join the live streaming app Bigo Live where she broadcasts a daily show that soon grew her audience to more than 2.7 million fans who tune in nightly to watch her perform, DJ and entertain with her humor, style and boundless energy. To watch Alicia G on Bigo Live, download the app at the Apple Store or Google Play or click here.

For more on Alicia G, visit www.AliciaGWorld.com or follow her on Instagram at www.instagram.com/aliciagworld/ or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AliciaGWorld.