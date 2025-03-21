ALIBI Music Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies

ALIBI Music has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2025, which shines a spotlight on businesses shaping industry and culture through their innovations. The royalty-free production music company and independent label is being recognized for supporting storytellers with creative, original and authentic music to back up their video stories. Read about ALIBI’s recognition HERE.

Founded in 2011, ALIBI has been a “go to” resource for Hollywood film trailers, television commercials, network promos, and scripted and unscripted programming, films, video games, commercials, YouTube content, podcasts and diverse media. The company’s motto – “Always Be Listening” – has informed the growth of its expansive and diverse music and sound design catalog, covering all genres and moods to drive emotion.

“We are deeply honored by this recognition from Fast Company,” said ALIBI founder and executive producer Jonathan Parks. “Creating engaging multimedia experiences in marketing, film, and television requires time, talent, and the ability to navigate numerous challenges. We take pride in being a creative and inspiring solution for the critical music component of the process. Our emotionally driven catalog that we have produced with over 400 composers and artists, combined with an innovative and meticulously designed, one-of-a-kind search system, allows producers to focus on other aspects of their projects. Additionally, our creative search and supervision team is always available to collaborate, ensuring the perfect musical fit.”

ALIBI is a totally virtual business, with employees in the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as a growing roster of original music composers in 23 countries. ALIBI’s clients include most of the major media companies in the United States, independent television and film producers, advertising agencies and video gaming companies and platforms.

“Our success really comes down listening and responding to these creatives while also innovating with new music ideas and the technology to deliver them, which truly sets ALIBI apart from other companies in this space,” Parks continued.

Fast Company’s list of “The World’s Most Innovative Companies” is the publication’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries. ALIBI’s Jonathan Parks and others will be honored at Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on June 5.

About ALIBI Music

Founded in 2011, ALIBI Music is both an independent label and a leading provider of music and sound effects for license in film, television, advertising, video games and all other forms of multimedia content. For more information, please visit www.alibimusic.com or connect via Instagram, Facebook, X or LinkedIn. ALIBI’s catalog can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all other streaming platforms.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.