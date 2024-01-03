ALIBI Goes Back to ‘Old School Rap’ in Latest Production Music Release

ALIBI Music is going back to Old School Rap with its latest production music release. The new album – 14 royalty-free tracks, plus stems and alt versions – features full male and female lyrical rap, as well as authentic production techniques such as sampling, chopping and turntable scratching. Time traveling to the iconic ‘80s and ‘90s, “Old School Rap” blends nostalgia and authenticity in three fresh takes, with each producer/rapper pairing bringing a different vibe.

Producer Jason Szklarek and up-and-coming female rapper/writer Remedy Da Franchise put their spin on two of the album’s tracks. Are We Clear was inspired by Wu Tang, Queen Latifah and TLC, while Get Busy has a party vibe reminiscent of Salt-N-Pepa.

“Hip-hop/rap has always been part of my life,” Remedy shared, noting that her earliest memories are aligned with significant moments in hip hop history. “I tapped into that time period and put myself back into the early ‘90s, remembering when Tupac and Biggie were killed, watching TLC on TV when ‘Crazy, Sexy Cool’ was released, listening to ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’… we’re decades away from the ‘80s/’90s now, but I was able to transcend time and create music from an era that is responsible for my love of hip-hop in general.”

Remedy’s previous credits include collaborations with platinum producer Black Nailz and rappers La Chat, Project Pat, Vita, Sasha Go Hard, to name a few.

Long-Time ALIBI collaborators Thomas Donovan and hip-hop artist/writer The Audible Doctor took on eight of the new album’s tracks: Never Stopping, The Wickedest, Brightest Lights, Streets Is Real, Keep It Going, Party Machine, Street Moves and Bout to Bring It.

The Audible Doctor, whose previous work is used by WWE, UFC and Marvel, discovered hip hop through his older brother and began DJing before evolving into rapping and producing his own music.

“It’s really an homage to the era of hip-hop that I grew up on,” he said about his work on “Old School Rap.” “These are the kinds of records I used to listen to when I was younger, and it’s been a lot of fun getting to create in this style, especially since you rarely get an opportunity to make records like these in the current climate.”

Finally, the tracks I’m the Man, Gone Get It, House Party and We Came to Play were produced by Jazzelicious and performed by artist/rapper King G. Jazzelicious, who grew up in the early days of breakdancing, house parties and rap battles, was inspired by the unique energy specific to the party anthem era of ‘80s and ‘90s hip-hop, with artists like Run DMC, LL Cool J, Beastie Boys, Biz Markie, Slick Rick and others. To keep his sound authentic, he used vintage drum machines and samples he had been collecting in his library for years.

“I’m excited to put out a high-energy, super-fun album that also has a nostalgic value,” he said. “I’d love to see it accompanying scenes in films, ads and TV shows taking place in that era… or simply have it bring the right energy to a product.”

Previous Jazzelicious work includes “The Tao of Groove,” “The Bright Wild” and “Orb Roybison” for Groove Gravy Records, and he was also a composer on the TV series “Beyblade Burst.”

