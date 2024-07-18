Ali Berke Set to Release Single “Stepford Wives”, Continue Record Breaking Cross Country MLB Anthem Tour

Twenty three year old New York City based Singer/Songwriter Ali Berke is continuing to make waves across the USA and beyond all summer and year long. Her new single “Stepford Wives” is available today, Friday June 14th on Spotify and all the major music services. Preview here.

Local to New York? See Ali Berke perform “Stepford Wives” and all her hits live on Thursday June 27th at Jones Beach Bandshell on the Boardwalk in Wantagh on Long Island.

After spending the past several years receiving high praise and accolades from fans, members of the industry and press alike for her striking vocals and energetic performances of original tunes, covers, and The Star Spangled Banner alongside acts such as AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys and Aaron Carter at respected spots such as Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, House Of Blues, the Orange County Fair and the American Dream Mall, Ali Berke is set to bring her considerable talents to embark on this unique cross country MLB Ballpark appearance tour this Summer 2024.

Ali Berke is on a mission. Her quest – a record breaking tour of every Major League Baseball Stadium – undertaken over the past several seasons – began again in earnest this season on 5/25 at Chase Field in Arizona, then continued to Oakland (5/26), Houston (6/1) and Miami (6/2). Next up is San Diego (6/24), Cincinnati (7/6), Chicago (9/3), Anaheim (9/18), Washington DC (9/28) and more all summer long, leading up to the Fall classic.

The jaunt will include shows and promotional appearances of all kinds, with Ali alternating between singing her own compositions, and her heartfelt rendition of the National Anthem, at venues and ballparks throughout the USA.

Ali Berke has appeared at fourteen stadiums so far, including stops at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Citizens Bank Park in Philly, Fenway Park in Boston, Citi Field in Queens, NY and others.

Watch as Ali makes Major League Baseball History as the first and only person to sing the anthem in all thirty parks!

Learn more at: YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | Spotify