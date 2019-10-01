Alexia Riva Shines Again On New Single

Alexia Riva is a French Mexican singer songwriter based in Barcelona who has created a signature sound that revolves around the worlds of Pop, Jazz and Soul music.

The single “Shine Again” off her upcoming album really speaks loudly about her talent. It is an alluring new track that showcases the artist’s full vocal range, as well as her ability to create music that feels intimate, direct and forward-thinking, in spite of her broad creative scope.

The track’s fabulous instrumentation produced by Resilient Records provides the right platform for Alexia Riva’s irresistible warm voice. The song describes the struggles of a relationship and the willingness to bring back the spark between two loved ones. It is dedicated to everyone who might feel the same, and especially to the LGBTQ+ community who Alexia Riva supports in her official Music Video, that will be released ‪on the 11th of October 2019‬.

Alexia Riva’s previous music video “In The City of Counts” reached over 10,000 views on Youtube and there is no doubt that “Shine Again” will be as successful.

Until then, make sure you listen to “Shine Again” that is now available in all digital platforms. Also stayed tuned as Alexia Riva is currently working on her first album which will be released in December 2019.

Listen to “SHINE AGAIN” on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6nxJWsjIyxxbCfE7rs3TOC

Find out more about Alexia Riva and do not miss out on the artist’s most recent releases, activities and events:

Official Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/1IcmSbCwjsdebLaklDukCg

Official Bandcamp: https://alexiarivamusic.bandcamp.com/

Official Youtube: https://goo.gl/A6zc9y

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alexiarivamusic/

Official Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alexiarivamusic/

Official website: http://www.alexiarivamusic.com/

Official Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/alexiarivamusic