Alexia Riva Brings Multi-Cultural Background To First Single Release

Alexia Riva is a French Mexican singer songwriter with a warm voice and passion for Pop, Jazz and Soul music. She is based in Barcelona – Spain, where she feels true to herself and feels inspired by the sound of the city. The self-taught musician was invited in 2016 to play at the “Summer Acoustic Festival”. Since then, she regularly plays in bars and open mics all over Barcelona. Alexia Riva was recently part of the “Secret Concerts” edition of Acqustic – a company which presents talented newcomers of Barcelona’s music scene. Her music is inspired by her emotions, which we can hear on her first single, available now: IN THE CITY OF COUNTS.

Link to video: https://youtu.be/osioT5bWp-Q

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alexiarivamusic/

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/alexiarivamusic

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/2uDJCipqmXf819FwsJkqwi

Official Website: http://www.alexiarivamusic.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alexiarivamusic/