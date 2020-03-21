Alexandria Corn Tells Ex He Should Have “Cheated Better” In New Single

Rising country artist Alexandria Corn is a scorned woman in her newest single “Cheated Better” in which she laments the lackluster cheating of an ex-boyfriend. She advises that he could have been smarter by anything from bringing a change of clothes to making sure to come up with an alibi. With her detailed lyrics placed over a pop-influenced melody, “Cheated Better” is a force to be reckoned with. Written by Alexandria Corn, Khiana Meyer and Mandy McMillan and produced by Sam Grow, listen to the single here.

“I loved writing this song so much. I really enjoy a good sassy song and I think a lot of people will relate to it. With me how it works, is if you mess with me in any way or cheat on me, you will get a song written about you. And if you don’t like it, well then screw you,” said Corn.

“Cheated Better” is featured in multiple playlists including Whisky Riff’s New Music Friday playlist and The Country Scene’s New Music Friday playlist as well as being featured in Nashville Briefing’s New Music Roundup.

Since moving to Nashville, after making it through to the Hollywood round of American Idol, Corn has made quite the name for herself as a truly independent artist. She’s already racked up over 115,000 Spotify streams in under three months on her last single with just her own drive and passion. The New York native has also had the chance to open for Toby Keith, Montgomery Gentry, Deana Carter, Frankie Ballard, Granger Smith, Jake Owen, Chris Janson, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Dan and Shay, Cam, Lucie Silvas and more. To stay up to date with Corn, follow her at her website.