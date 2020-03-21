Alexandria Corn Tells Ex He Should Have “Cheated Better” In New Single
Rising country artist Alexandria Corn is a scorned woman in her newest single “Cheated Better” in which she laments the lackluster cheating of an ex-boyfriend. She advises that he could have been smarter by anything from bringing a change of clothes to making sure to come up with an alibi. With her detailed lyrics placed over a pop-influenced melody, “Cheated Better” is a force to be reckoned with. Written by Alexandria Corn, Khiana Meyer and Mandy McMillan and produced by Sam Grow, listen to the single here.
“I loved writing this song so much. I really enjoy a good sassy song and I think a lot of people will relate to it. With me how it works, is if you mess with me in any way or cheat on me, you will get a song written about you. And if you don’t like it, well then screw you,” said Corn.
“Cheated Better” is featured in multiple playlists including Whisky Riff’s New Music Friday playlist and The Country Scene’s New Music Friday playlist as well as being featured in Nashville Briefing’s New Music Roundup.
Since moving to Nashville, after making it through to the Hollywood round of American Idol, Corn has made quite the name for herself as a truly independent artist. She’s already racked up over 115,000 Spotify streams in under three months on her last single with just her own drive and passion. The New York native has also had the chance to open for Toby Keith, Montgomery Gentry, Deana Carter, Frankie Ballard, Granger Smith, Jake Owen, Chris Janson, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Dan and Shay, Cam, Lucie Silvas and more. To stay up to date with Corn, follow her at her website.
About Alexandria Corn
Alexandria Corn is not your typical country singer. Hailing from Upstate New York, Corn has a love for writing moody music with cultivating lyrics. After making it to Hollywood on American Idol at just 17 years old, Corn headed to Nashville where she met songwriter and publisher Jillian Farrar. The two wrote her first single, “Say It Again,” which was featured on VEVO Country. Throughout the summer of 2017, Corn opened for Jake Owen at Coastal Country Jam, Chris Janson at Big Frog 104 Frog Fest, Stagecoach VIP Party with Boots on Stage and has shared the stage at Country Fest with Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Dan and Shay, Cam, Lucie Silvas and more. Corn has been nominated for multiple California Country Music Awards including Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Best Song of the Year. Her latest single, “Same Tattoo,” received over 117,000 streams on Spotify in under three months. Corn is set to release new music in 2020 and will be sharing select dates with Sam Grow as well as Eli Young Band. For more information go to alexandriacornmusic.com.