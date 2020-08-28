Alexandra Kay Tops iTunes Charts with New Release “I Kinda Don’t”

Social media sensation and country music sweetheart Alexandra Kay debuts at #1 oniTunes Country chart and #7 All Genre with “I Kinda Don’t”— the second single from her upcoming Dive Bar Dreamer EP.

Since rising to fame as a star on Netflix‘s Westside, Alexandra Kay has celebrated multiple viral successes and continues to accumulate millions of views each week.

Taste of Country noted in their exclusive premiere of “I Kinda Don’t”. “She patiently takes fans through her journey, never letting up on her attachment to the story,”noted in theirof

“I started playing this song live and the reaction from the crowd was unreal,” Kay reveals to ToC, “I knew I had to put it out. It’s such a real, raw song and I can’t wait to show fans this side of me and my music.”



Having built her reputation on her uncompromising, open and honest relationship with her fans, Alexandra treated her followers to the unreleased track “Collecting Dust”, serving as instant gratification for those who pre-saved “I Kinda Don’t” on Spotify.

“I Kinda Don’t” is available now on all digital platforms via Burning Ground Entertainment/KMG, powered by Sony Orchard. For more, connect with Alexandra Kay on is available now on all digital platforms via, powered by. For more, connect with Alexandra Kay on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram TikTok and YouTube, and visit alexandrakayofficial.com for tour updates!