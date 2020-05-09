Alexandra Kay Releases “Dive Bar Dreamer” Off Netflix’s “Westside”

Alexandra Kay released her highly awaited single “Dive Bar Dreamer” – an autobiographical ballad from the NETFLIX Original Series “Westside.” In “Dive Bar Dreamer,” the country music artist and former reality star narrates an anthem – an ode to the determination, passion and challenges that artists face.

“I created ‘Dive Bar Dreamer’ to represent my life as a performer, who I am, and the struggles we all face as artists,” says Alexandra.

Kay wrote the song while starring in the Netflix Original Music Series “Westside” where she worked with Grammy award-winning writer and producer Philip Lawrence and Music Director and writer Keith Harrison. The track is featured on Episode 7 of the series, currently streaming on Netflix.

Alexandra Kay has never been one to wait for the next big thing – instead she organized her own tour. “Shooting ‘Westside’ was incredible and I learned so much,” says the Waterloo, IL native. “But a huge part of me just couldn’t wait to get back on the stage performing and meeting my fans.” The 28 city “Dive Bar Dreamer Tour” took place in 2019, right before the release date announcement of the highly anticipated single.