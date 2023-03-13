Alexander James Rodriguez “Euphoria” has landed at radio: Radio/Media Download Here

Award-winning actor and recording artist Alexander James Rodriguez was born on June 12, 2007, in Marbella, Spain. During his early years in Europe, he was featured in various magazine print campaigns; however, it wasn’t until his permanent move to the United States in 2011 that his passion for the performing arts was truly cemented.

Since living in Los Angeles, Alexander has appeared in several prominent feature-length films including the 2020 Golden-Globe winner and Academy-nominee ‘Missing Link’, along with Disney’s ‘Alice Through The Looking Glass’ with Johnny Depp, ‘All-Stars’ starring John Goodman, and ‘Flock of Four’, set in 1959 Los Angeles, directed by Greg Caruso.

The young actor, who speaks in both a British and American accent, has also appeared in various national TV commercials, print campaigns and TV Shows including; Toyota Prius, LG, Hackett London, Britta, Intex, Little Tikes, Sketchers and for five years has been the voice of Cardamon in the popular animation TV series ‘Bee & Puppycat’.

On stage, Alexander joined the cast of ‘Appropriate’, as Ainsley, in the highly acclaimed Centre Theatre Group production at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles and he thoroughly enjoyed working with Motion-Capture for the new Xbox One video game ‘Scalebound’, released 2017.

In May 2020, Alexander headed to the recording studio to make three pop records with veteran record producer-songwriter Laney Stewart. My Crew, Your Smile and Up To You. In October he recorded a cover Christmas record, Holiday in LA for UNICEF. At the top of 2021 Alexander started releasing hit after hit with a new vibe.

When Alexander is not acting or singing, he is part of USA swim, and is striving for place in the Junior Olympics. He has a chocolate Labrador called Bosley and a horse called Rosie. Of an evening Alexander can usually be found in his room playing with Ninjago, Star Wars or Minecraft Legos or lost in a VR game. His favorite books are adventure stories or anything relating to dragons, magic, and Greek mythology.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Alexander James Rodriguez

Song Title: Euphoria

Publishing: Alexander James Rodriguez

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Album Title: Euphoria

Record Label: EMR Media