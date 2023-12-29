Alexa Valentino Brings The Meaning of Forever Tour to 10 Cities Across North America This Spring With Rob Eberle as the Supporting Act

Prolific young Singer/Songwriter Alexa Valentino presents her first-ever headline tour with Rob Eberle as the supporting act this spring.

All tickets will be available HERE! on Monday, December 4th at 10:00 AM Local Venue Time. Get them while they last!

February 14th, 2024 at Rockwood Music Hall!

February 19th, 2024 at Purgatory!

February 24th, 2024 at The Royal!

March 7th, 2024 at CONDUIT!

March 9th, 2024 at The Atlanta Room!

March 10th, 2024 at EXIT/IN!

March 27th, 2024 at The Promontory!

March 29th, 2024 at CODA!

April 17th, 2024 at Supermarket!

April 27th, 2024 at Genghis Cohen!

Stay updated with Alexa HERE!

Stay updated with Rob HERE!

About Alexa Valentino:

“From a girl who really liked a television show about FBI agents to one of the biggest up-and-coming artists to watch, 18-year-old Alexa Valentino is writing her legacy as a singer/songwriter and she’s not wasting any time. People quickly fell in love with the comfort she radiated as an influencer only to discover her music, which made them feel just that and more. Her writing explores places many are afraid to go, such as Borderline Personality Disorder, suicidal thoughts, religious trauma, and run-of-the-mill relationship struggles.

In 2021, Alexa started picking up traction on TikTok, gaining over 100,000 followers. As she’s established who she is, introduced her music, and created an online home for her supporters, the number has now tripled. Her biggest inspirations are many different young women who were where she is now not too long ago. Pieces of her melodies and lyrics are influenced by artists such as Gracie Abrams, Nessa Barrett, Lexi Jayde, Lizzy McAlpine, and more.

But many of her role models go even farther back to her early days when she starred in numerous Off-Broadway productions and television projects including NBC’s ‘Ministry of Evil.’ These include the works of Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, and Lea Michele. Alexa incorporates a wide variety of instrumentation in her music and is best known for her electric guitar solos, stacked harmonies, and acoustic/synth combinations. Most of her tracks feature her on piano, an instrument she’s been playing for a decade and has been teaching for half of one.

Her album “The Meaning of Forever” came out on July 28th, receiving a million streams in under 60 days, and is now selling out shows around the country.”

About Rob Eberle (Opening Act):

“Rob Eberle is a young, versatile singer & songwriter and producer born and raised in Long Island, NY. Rob’s ability to capture snapshots of his life and other’s experiences is a special gift that separates him from lyricists within his genre. Rob writes all of his own music, lyrics and works with various producers to create unique moments within his songs.

Each one of Eberle’s songs are stories and moments into his life and others around him. Influences from an eclectic group of artists such as FINNEAS, Elliott Smith & Billie Eilish all the way to Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo, and Panic! At the Disco have helped to create Eberle’s genre-bending darker-alternative to traditional Pop Rock.”