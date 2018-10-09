ALEXA KISHNER RELEASES NEW SINGLE

Nashville based pop singer Alexa Kishner recently released her latest single, “Moving On,” to iTunes. You can download the song HERE!

“I truly believe that music can change someone’s world, as music has shaped me into the person I am today,” Alexa explains. “Music has always played a huge role in my life, allowing me to make sense of all of life’s hardships and triumphs and I truly hope to help others through my music.”

Alexa Kishner is a 20 year old singer/songwriter with an innate musical ability. Originally from New York, she began singing at the young age of three and started writing music when she was twelve. She has a unique capability of poetically relating harmony and lyrics to musical notes. Alexa has written a countless number of songs, some of which are available on iTunes and other streaming services.

For more information, visit www.alexakishner.com. You can connect with Alexa on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Spotify.